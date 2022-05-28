ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

FanDuel Promo Code: Huge Champions League Final Welcome Bonus

 4 days ago

New York Post readers can get their hands on FanDuel Sportsbook’s brilliant new customer offer without needing to enter a promo code. Check out how to get your $1000 risk-free bet to use on the 2022 Champions League final later today.

New customers that sign-up up with FanDuel Sportsbook will be able to place their first 2022 UCL Final bet risk-free, up to a value of $1000.

In terms of risk-free bet offers, FanDuel’s offer is one of the strongest you’ll come across, with it proving to be a great way to get your Champions League final betting started.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid 2022 Champions League Final Preview

The biggest game in European club football finally gets underway later today, as 13-time champions Real Madrid face off against a Liverpool in Paris.

Liverpool winning would see them secure their second treble of the century, with the Reds already having claimed the FA Cup and League Cup earlier this year. Meanwhile, a victory for Madrid would see them secure the fourth La Liga and Champions League double in their history.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are the favorites with FanDuel going into today’s game given how impressive they’ve been on all fronts this term. In comparison, Los Blancos are priced as the underdogs despite their impressive run to the final thus far.

The Reds may still be licking their wounds after narrowly missing out on the Premier League title last weekend to Manchester City. We’ll be expecting to come out all guns blazing against Carlo Ancelotti’s side today given this.

The likes of Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, and Sadio Mane have all been on fire so far this term, with the trio combining for over half of Liverpool’s goals across all competitions this term.

Real boast world-class attacking options of their own however in the form of Vinicius Jr and Karim Benzema. The duo has combined for 65 goals in all competitions so far, 20 of which have come in the Champions League.

How to Claim FanDuel New Customer Offer
  1. Click above and head to FanDuel Sportsbook.
  2. Read the terms and conditions of the offer.
  3. Enter the required details and verify your information.
  4. No promo code is required to claim this offer.
  5. Make your initial deposit.
  6. Place your first UCL Final bet risk-free up to $1000.
  7. If your bet wins, you will be paid out in cash.
  8. If your wager loses, your free bet will be credited in your account within 72 hours.
  9. You must use the free bets within seven days of being awarded, otherwise, they will expire.

