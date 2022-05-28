Where to find deals on National Burger Day

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Not a grill master? You can still sink your teeth into a juicy burger on National Burger Day with these local deals.

Arby’s

For a limited time, Arby’s will offer the new “ Wagyu Steakhouse Burger ” for $5.99. The burger is set to be available for about a month from Monday through July 31.

Sign up here and get 50 percent off any sandwich.

Burger King

Get a free hamburger with a $1+ purchase on the BK app.

Wayback Burgers

A signature premium burger is $3 on May 28 .

If you download the Wayback Burgers app, you’ll have access to a surprise deal everyday in the month of May.

Wendy’s

Get a free Junior Bacon Cheeseburger on any mobile order with the offer in the app. You’ll also have a $0 delivery fee with any in-app delivery order.

You can use both deals in the same order or split them up and use them separately.

White Castle

Click here for a coupon that’ll get you $5 off the 1921 Slider Share-a-Meal through May 30.

