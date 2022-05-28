ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamos, NM

Teen Center To Hold Freshman Welcome Event Wednesday Afternoon

By Los Alamos Reporter
losalamosreporter.com
 4 days ago

losalamosreporter.com

losalamosreporter.com

June Cowboy Breakfast At Posse Lodge Canceled Due To Shortage Of Volunteers

The Los Alamos Sheriff’s Posse is canceling the June Cowboy Breakfast because it does not have enough regular volunteers available this weekend to make it work. Posse membership has been dropping over the past few years and so the loss of a few key people on a breakfast weekend makes it very difficult to put on the breakfast. Please consider joining the Posse and learning to help with the breakfasts so that we can keep this event going and keep the Posse Lodge functioning and available for public and private community events. For more information email lasheriffsposse@gmail.com or see the Posse website at www.lasheriffsposse.com. – The Board of the Los Alamos Sheriff’s Posse.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
losalamosreporter.com

‘Amazing Women Of The Wild West’ Live Show At Fuller Lodge June 9 Offers Something For All Ages

The staff of Los Alamos County Library System is pleased to present Amazing Women of the Wild West live at Fuller Lodge on Thursday, June 9th from 7 to 8 p.m. This highly engaging musical theater show will be performed by actress VanAnn Moore and is made possible by the New Mexico Humanities Council and Friends of Los Alamos County Libraries. Content is appropriate for all ages. Attendees can expect lively performances with optional singalongs as well as living history portrayals of three women from New Mexico’s Territorial Period.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Masks Required At Local Senior Centers Effective Tuesday, Indoor Dining On Hold For A Week

The Los Alamos Retired and Senior Organization announces that starting Tuesday, May 31, masks are required to enter the Los Alamos or White Rock senior centers. FREE masks and hand sanitizer are available at both locations compliments of the Aging and Long-Term Services Department and the Area Agency on Aging. Indoor-dining will also be placed on hold for the week, but meals are available in their drive thru format.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
losalamosreporter.com

2022 Pat Edmonds And Sue Graves Memorial Scholarship Awarded To Maya Clausen

The Summit Garden Club is honored to award the 2022 Pat Edmonds and Sue Graves Memorial Scholarship to Maya Clausen. A graduate of Los Alamos High School, Maya was an officer on Student Council all four years. She also enjoys dance – ballet, jazz, modern, swing, and musical theater. She will be attending New Mexico State University this fall majoring in Biology. Her career goal is to be a part of conservation of Earth’s natural resources for future generations.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Driver Survives When Vehicle Leaves Diamond Drive Through Fence Near Urban Street Intersection, Lands On Playing Field Below

This southbound vehicle went over the fence on the east side of Diamond Drive at around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, struck a tree and landed in the Los Alamos Public Schools playing field below. Los Alamos Police Chief Dino Sgambellone, came across the scene and descended to the vehicle. He said the driver who was conscious appeared to have only minor injuries and was transported by Los Alamos Fire Department to Los Alamos Medical Center. Chief Sgambellone said the cause of the crash is still under investigation. There are no tire marks on the pavement and it appears the vehicle hit the curb, then hit the median before going through the fence and taking flight. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Rep. Chris Chandler Announces Local Office Hours For June

Representative Chris Chandler, state representative for Los Alamos and White Rock, has posted her local office hours for June as follows:. June 8: 4:30 – 6:00 p.m. Rep. Chandler’s office is located at 1247 Central Avenue, Room 218 on the second floor. The office can be accessed via stairs in the front of the building or via elevator at the back of the building. Members of the public are invited to visit with Rep. Chandler regarding state issues of.
WHITE ROCK, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Los Alamos High School Honors Graduate Ryan Aldaz To Major In Mechanical Engineering At New Mexico State University

Los Alamos High School Class of 2022 honors graduate Ryan Aldaz plans to major in Mechanical Engineering at New Mexico State University and has been awarded the President’s Associates Excellence Scholarship. He is currently a student intern at Los Alamos National Laboratory. Ryan was involved in National Honor Society and Student Council. He participated in cross country, track and basketball. He was part of three Team State Championships and one Team State Runner-up in cross country in his last four years and was recently part of the Track Team’s State Championship. His other accomplishments include, 2x All-State Award, 4x All-District Award and All Harrier Award. Ryan has always been involved in community service events and enjoys helping others. He enjoys running, spending time with family and friends, and is a car enthusiast. He is thankful for the support of his family, teachers, coaches and friends. Ryan’s parents are Gene and Jeannette Aldaz of Los Alamos. His sister is Nicole Aldaz. Courtesy photo.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Valles Caldera National Preserve To Open Valle Grande District Friday

On Friday, June 3, 2022, with the increase in containment of the Cerro Pelado Fire, Valles Caldera National Preserve will reopen portions of the Valle Grande District. Starting in late April, the park closed due to the Cerro Pelado Fire and the extreme fire danger in the region. With the extreme fire danger persisting, Valles Caldera has entered into Stage III fire closure of the park’s backcountry, while maintaining opportunities for visitors to experience and recreate in the park’s front country.
JEMEZ SPRINGS, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Jazz, R&B Nationally Touring Band Kat Wright Debuts In Los Alamos Summer Concert Series Friday

This Friday on June 3rd, the Los Alamos Chamber of Commerce celebrates ChamberFest with the Los Alamos debut of the sultry and dynamic soulful jazz and R&B songs of Kat Wright. Described as, “a young Bonnie Raitt meets Amy Winehouse.” Jazz aficionados won’t want to miss out on Kat Wright performing her soulful renditions of original music and familiar cover songs. Her voice is gritty and delicate, powerful but highly emotive. There’s soul flowing in and out of her rock ‘n’ roll with a serpentine seduction. For more information about Kat Wright, visit KatWright.com.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Light Agenda For Transportation Board Meeting Thursday

Only two presentations on the June Transportation Board agenda: a proposal for an Adopt-A-Road program and a refresher on light pollution with an emphasis on street lighting. As usual, the agenda and presentation slides are available at https://losalamos.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx. Everyone is invited to listen in and comment. I can also be...
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Cerro Pelado Response Reminds Us Of The Importance Of Community

I heard a lot about the Cerro Grande and Las Conchas wildfires before I came to New Mexico to lead Los Alamos National Laboratory in 2018. But experiencing a significant event like Cerro Pelado firsthand has deepened my respect for both wildfires and the power of community to help in times of need.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Los Alamos National Laboratory Announces Details Of Supercomputer Collaboration With Nvidia

Venado represents an ongoing collaboration between Los Alamos National Laboratory, Nvidia and HPE to build a robust software ecosystem to optimize developer productivity. Courtesy LANL. LANL NEWS RELEASE. At the International Supercomputing Conference 2022 on May 23, the Laboratory offered new details about its collaboration with Nvidia Corp. to develop...
LOS ALAMOS, NM

