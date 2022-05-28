ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte County, FL

Roads near Englewood Beach closed due to large structure fire

By Hannah Groves
 4 days ago
At least 10 units are on the scene at North Beach Road handling what the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is calling a “large structure fire.”

The roundabout at North Beach Road is closed as well as Estada Street.

Authorities ask that drivers avoid the streets because of the large amount of personnel in the area.

