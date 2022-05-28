ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redway, CA

Mmmmm! Redway Fire’s Annual Deep Pit BBQ

By Kym Kemp
 4 days ago

The Redway Fire Department is having their annual Barbeque Fund-Raiser at the Redway fire Station this Saturday 28th. Serving beef and pork, baked beans, bread, and a green salad. Desserts and liquid refreshments will be available. 155 Empire Avenue, Redway, Behind Shop Smart.

Bathrooms, Baby, Bathrooms!

We have some great news for travelers in Mendocino County as the Moss Cove Rest Area on U.S. 101 near Laytonville is now open! Our contractor just completed the rehabilitation project and the work included installing new septic, underground electrical, and water systems, landscaping and other improvements. We would like to thank the traveling public for their patience during this improvement project. The Empire Camp Rest Area, on U.S. 101 in northern Mendocino County, remains closed but is close to reopening. The Irvine Lodge Rest Area, located south of Laytonville, is open.
Garberville Rodeo Parade Entrants Wanted

Press release from the Southern Humboldt Chamber of Commerce:. The Garberville Rodeo Parade is coming up and we’re looking for entries!. Grab the kids, decorate a float and come on out and join the fun Saturday, June 18th, 2022! Entry forms are available at the Chamber office and parade entries are due by June 15th!
GARBERVILLE, CA
Motorcyclist vs. Tree on Campton Road

According to scanner traffic, a traffic collision occurred on the 4300 block of Campton Road in Eureka between a motorcyclist and a tree. Emergency personnel are responding. City Ambulance is on scene. The dispatcher said that the motorcyclist may be “in the tree”. Please avoid the area if...
EUREKA, CA
Arcata Awarded $691,000 for Carlson Park Development, Mad River Access

The City of Arcata will receive a $691,000 grant to develop Carlson Park in the Valley West neighborhood and the first public access to the Mad River within City limits. Enhancing Carlson Park and improving opportunities in Valley West are among the Arcata City Council’s priority projects for 2022.
Valley West Clean the Sidewalk Days Canceled

The City of Arcata’s Clean the Sidewalk Days in the Valley West neighborhood, which took place every first Sunday of the month, are canceled as of June 2022. Volunteers are encouraged to attend the ongoing trash clean-ups hosted by Comunidad Unida del Norte de Arcata (CUNA) on the second to last Sunday of the month from 11 AM to 1 PM. The group meets at the entrance to Carlson Park.
ARCATA, CA
North State Modified Series at Redwood Acres Raceway June 4th

The 2022 season at Redwood Acres Raceway continues this Saturday June 4 for the third time this year. The North State Modified Series makes their first of two stops to the 3/8-mile paved oval for DelReka Distributing Night At The Races. Legends, bombers, mini stocks and roadrunners will also be racing while the late models have the event off.
ANDERSON, CA
Free Construction Trade Program Offered in Humboldt

North State Builds, a partnership of California’s three most Northern Building and Construction Trades Councils, represents workers across fourteen North State counties. Together with the Humboldt Del Norte Building and Construction Trades, Smart Workforce Center, and NCCC Workforce Board, they are offering a five-week Pre-Apprenticeship Training from June 13 – July 14 in Eureka, CA. The class will help attendees better understand their options in a variety of trades like masonry, heavy equipment operations, plumbing, electrical and more. It will also help them prepare for the pre-apprenticeship interview and provide a math refresher. There is no cost to attend and a minor daily pay incentive will be provided. Participants will earn their OSHA 10 card, first aid certificate, CPR card and pre-apprenticeship certificate. Women and minorities are encouraged to attend. For more information or to register for the class, visit www.northstatebuilds.com, call the SMART Center in Del Norte County at 707-464-8347, or email [email protected]. More of these classes are being offered throughout Northern California counties during 2022.
EUREKA, CA
Helpless: An Eyewitness and Shelter Cove Fire’s Chief Describe the Attempted Rescue of Two Hikers Swept Away by Waves This Sunday

Those who tried to help as waves pulled a young woman into the water to her death at the Lost Coast on Sunday, May 29 are struggling to deal with their reactions today. “I’m just trying to process it,” said one woman who ran for help as the waves pulled the victim and her fellow hiker away from the shoreline near the remote northern California town of Shelter Cove. “I saw her go under.”
WHITETHORN, CA
Songwriter Jonathan Foster Performing at Siren’s Song Tavern on June 8th

Jonathan Foster is an award-winning songwriter, recording artist, and touring musician from Cranberry Lake, New York and Redding, California. Over the past ten years he has released five independent studio albums, including his latest Lantern Shade (2021), and has performed ten U.S. tours spanning the country several times. His sound can be referenced as Folk-Americana with a strong vocal presence woven with imaginative lyrics, rootsy acoustic guitar, harmonica, and engaging songs that make you feel at home. Whether he’s in the mountains, the plains or on a city stage you’ll find Foster singing, naturally. Jonathan enjoys sharing his songs and stories from his travels at an intimate level mixing in observations of the people, places and wonders of the natural world. Join Jonathan Foster as he explores and smiles his way through his musical journey and take his songs down the highway, lake or trail with you. See him on his U.S. Summer Tour in Eureka, California at Siren’s Song Tavern, Wednesday June 8, 2022 starting at 7pm.
EUREKA, CA
Multi Vehicle Crash in Eureka, One Fled

About 7:53 a.m., four vehicles were involved in a collision at 4th and X Streets at the north end of Eureka. One vehicle left the scene. Reportedly the vehicle that fled was a dark blue SUV. A first responder at the incident reports that one person has minor injuries. Traffic...
EUREKA, CA
Lifestyle
Food & Drinks
Mendocino County: Where You Could Find the Most Expensive Gallon of Gas in US History at $9.45 Per Gallon

Schlafer’s Auto Repair in the Mendocino County coastal village of Mendocino has become legendary for its gas prices often 60% more expensive than the national average. Yesterday, if a driver was to fill up at Schlafer’s, they could find themselves paying the highest price for a regular gallon of gasoline ever documented in the history of the United States: $9.45.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
Driver Flees Eureka Crash Leaving Bicyclist With Major Injuries

A bicyclist received major injuries when a vehicle collided with them early Sunday morning. According to Eureka Police spokesperson, Brittany Powell, “This was a vehicle vs electric bicycle collision near the intersection of Spring and W. Hawthorne Streets on May 29th around 1:50 a.m.”. She explained that the bicyclist...
EUREKA, CA
Former Mendocino County Sheriff Tom Allman Endorses Current Sheriff Matt Kendall

Endorsement from former Mendocino County Sheriff Tom Allman:. In 1991, I was a youngdeputy in Willits assigned to be a Field Training Officer (FTO) for new deputies. This was a very educational assignment, as it allowed me to help train academy graduates, as well as get to know them. In early 1991, I was assigned to train newly promoted Deputy Matt Kendall (promoted from the jail). We worked in the North County as well as on the Coast. Matt was an energetic and smart young deputy, who listened and learned. Being raised in Covelo and having many family members on the Coast certainly made training him much easier than out of town new-hires. I have watched Matt’s career for over 30+ years. As Undersheriff, he and I discussed policies, large investigations and family life. I’ve witnessed a young deputy mature into a true and disciplined leader. Matt possesses ethics and he demonstrates leadership everyday. His role as a father, step-father and husband is a true example of a man who understands his responsibilities and his role. Prior to Matt being selected to be our Sheriff, he and I discussed budgets, personnel and leadership. I would not have recommended him to be my replacement if I was aware of any flaws. As he did as a young deputy, he listened and learned. Since his appointment, Matt has excelled in budget preparation as well as leadership. Suffice it to say, I could not have recommended a better person to be our Sheriff-Coroner. I voted for Matt because he has proven his ability to lead and improve the sheriff’s office. Please join me in supporting Matt Kendall as our Sheriff. Tom Allman Mendocino County Sheriff-Coroner (ret)
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
Suspect in Eureka Standoff Identified

This is a press release from the Eureka Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. The suspect from the May 29, 2022 incident on Cousins Street has been identified as 31-year-old Matthew Esparza...
EUREKA, CA
Free Family Day at Redwood Discovery Museum June 5 (Plus New Benjamin Franklin Exhibit)

Benjamin Franklin had the best sense of adventure and loved expanding his knowledge by actively creating experiments to test his theories. Now, families can immerse themselves in Franklin’s discovery process through the Benjamin Franklin-Inventions exhibit. See and experience how Franklin used the three types of heat transfer – radiation, convection, and conduction – to design the Franklin Stove. Explore how lenses project and focus images, power up a lightning storm, feel the charge on a key hanging from a kite string, and make a glass bowl sing. There is an opportunity to solve a nine-digit “Magic Square,” one of Franklin’s favorite brainteasers.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
8 New Hospitalizations, 304 New Cases During Past Seven-Day Period

Humboldt County Public Health reported eight new hospitalizations today, two residents in their 50s, one in their 60s, four in their 70s and one aged 80 or older. An additional 218 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 were reported as well as 86 new probable cases for the period between Tuesday, May 24, and Tuesday, May 31. The total number of confirmed cases in the county stands at 18,561. An additional 3,509 cases are reported as probable.*
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA

