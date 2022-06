The Pittsburgh Pirates have just 20 wins this season but recent success against the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers put them into a category of their own. According to Stats LLC, the Pirates are the only team in the Modern Era of MLB history to have comebacks in the ninth inning over a span of three days against two different clubs with at least a .640 winning percentage.

