Rome, NY

Clarkson recognizes area residents

Romesentinel.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOTSDAM — Clarkson University has recognized several local students who have been named to the university’s president’s list and dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester, according to a university announcement. President’s...

romesentinel.com

Romesentinel.com

Funeral notices — June 1, 2022

BISTROVICH — Wayne Bistrovich, 76, on May 27, 2022. Services 3 p.m. Friday at Barry Funeral Home, 807 W. Chestnut St., Rome. Burial Lee Valley Cemetery. Calling hours 1-3 p.m. Friday. Contributions to R-Cats Program, P.O. Box 341, Rome, NY, 13442. CAMPBELL — Ryckman W. Campbell, 67, of Rome,...
ROME, NY
WKTV

WellNow acquires Primary Urgent Care

WellNow Urgent Care has acquired Primary Urgent Care locations in Utica and Herkimer. WellNow acquires Primary Urgent Care locations in Herkimer, Utica. There are two new WellNow Urgent Care sites, one in Utica and the other in Herkimer.
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Local student on dean’s list

BURLINGTON, VT — Bonnie Blom, of New Hartford, has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at the University of Vermont. Blom, a health and society major, is in the university’s College of Arts and Sciences.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
Romesentinel.com

David M. Corr

David M. Corr, 72, of New Hartford, died on May 26, 2022, in Santa Clara, NY, while doing one of the things he loved most in this world: fishing. He was born on February 2, 1950, in New Hartford, a son of the late Joseph and Marian Wurm Corr. He graduated from Norte Dame High School in 1968, and then enlisted in the United States Army serving during the Vietnam War and was stationed in South Korea where he worked as an small weapons and munitions specialist. In 1973, he graduated from Paul Smith’s College of Forestry and SUNY Tech with degrees in Forestry, Criminal Justice and Law.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
Romesentinel.com

Rita Sullivan Cox

Rita Sullivan Cox, 92, of Rome, passed away peacefully on May 23, 2022, at Bethany Gardens Nursing Home of Rome. She was born on July 22, 1929, the youngest of five daughters born to Anthony Sullivan and Helen Lancer of Brooklyn, N.Y. During her early childhood, while her father was a N.Y.C. policeman, the family lived on Fort Hamilton Parkway in Brooklyn. When her father retired, the family moved to Balsam Street in Rome and then to Western Ave, in Albany, N.Y. Rita along with all of her sisters attended and graduated from the College of St. Rose in Albany. She received a Masters degree in Education from the College of St. Rose. Her employment history included secretarial work for Crowley’s Dairy in Albany and teaching in the Rome City School District at Bellamy Elementary School, Clough Elementary School and Rome Free Academy. On November 18, 1972, she was united in marriage to Thomas Cox. Thomas owned and operated Thomas Cox Funeral of Rome and served as Oneida County Corner. Rita was a member of St. Peter’s Church, College of St. Rose Alumni, St. Peter’s Altar Rosary Society, Spruce Twigg and New York State Teachers Association.
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

New Hartford resident earns degree

WESTMINSTER, MD — Michael J. Mandel, of New Hartford, has graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business administration from McDaniel College, according to an announcement from the college. Mandel received his degree during commencement exercises on Saturday, May 21, one of a total of 506 master’s and bachelor’s...
NEW HARTFORD, NY
Romesentinel.com

Births — June 1, 2022

BOYCE — To Brodie Boyce and Nicole Holmes, of Blossvale, on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Oneida Health, a daughter, Adelyn Jade. COAPMAN — To Wyatt and Rebecca (Reynolds) Coapman, of Oneida, on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Oneida Health, a son, Ezra Dean. DANBOISE — To Garrett...
ONEIDA, NY
#Civil Engineering#College#Taberg
Romesentinel.com

History Center offers Juneteenth program June 17

ONEIDA — Oneida County History Center, 1608 Genesee St., and For the Good, Inc. will host a community photo identification, and documentation event on Friday, June 17, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., to commemorate Juneteenth and encourage the preservation of preservation Black History in Oneida County. The public...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Romesentinel.com

Reta D. Kelly

BOONVILLE — Reta D. Kelly, 91, formerly of Kolasa Road passed away at the Masonic Nursing Facility on May 26, 2022. She was born on April 5, 1931, a daughter of Andrew F. and Minnie Emily Lamphere Dager of Fairfield, NY. Reta graduated from West Canada Valley Central School in 1949. She was employed as a secretary at West Canada Valley Central School from 1949-1951. On June 23, 1951 in Fairfield, NY, she married Carl R. Kelly. The couple moved to Verona in 1954 and then when her husband retired from the Thruway Authority they moved to Boonville in 1995. Mr. Kelly passed away April 14, 2012. Reta was a member of Boonville United Methodist Church. She enjoyed traveling with her husband in their mini motor home visiting every state including Alaska in 1985.
BOONVILLE, NY
Romesentinel.com

Rome Art Association meets Thursday

ROME — The public is welcome to join the Rome Art Association for their June meeting, Thursday June 2, upstairs at the Cinema Capitol, 230 W. Dominick St. The guest speaker will be Anita Welych, M.F.A., who is the program director and Studio Art Professor at Cazenovia College. She...
ROME, NY
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Romesentinel.com

Central Region hoops try-outs set for June 16

Try-outs for the boys Central Region team to compete in the 10th annual New York State Basketball Coaches’ Summer Hoops Festival Tournament will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 16, at the stadium support facility, 500 Turn St., Rome, next to the football stadium. The...
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Holland Patent scholar receives bachelor’s degree

MANSFIELD, PA — Shannon Rowlands, of Holland Patent, has graduated from Mansfield University, receiving her bachelor’s degree during a commencement ceremony held on Saturday, May 14. Rowlands was a music/music education major at Mansfield University.
HOLLAND PATENT, NY
Romesentinel.com

Area siblings receive degrees

ANNVILLE, PA — A pair of New Hartford siblings were among the nearly 440 Lebanon Valley College students in the Class of 2022 to receive degrees during the college’s recent 153rd Commencement. They are:. Andrew Benson, a graduate of New Hartford Senior High School, received a bachelor’s degree...
NEW HARTFORD, NY
FL Radio Group

Weedsport Fireman’s Field Days Return

A Summer tradition is returning to Cayuga County. Thursday sees the return of the Weedsport Fireman’s Field Days. The three day event will see rides, music, food and games at the festival grounds at Route 31. The Field Days run through Saturday. June 2nd- 6pm DJ Piper. June 3rd-...
WEEDSPORT, NY
localsyr.com

Central Square School District taking safety seriously

CENTRAL SQUARE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- The superintendent for Central Square School District says they just completed the bulk of a safety and security capital project that was voted on and approved back in 2019. The nearly $12 million project includes bullet proof glass, special locks on the doors designed so teachers...
CENTRAL SQUARE, NY
Romesentinel.com

GALLERY: Memorial Day Parade in Utica - May 30, 2022

Parade-goers attend Utica's annual Memorial Day Parade on Monday. The parade started on Genesee Street in front of St. Elizabeth Hospital, continued north on Genesee Street and then east on the Memorial Parkway; ending at the Parkway Recreation Center.
Romesentinel.com

Hale Transportation lauded for efforts during pandemic

CLINTON — As part of Berkshire Bank’s “BEST Community Comeback Tour,” Berkshire officials visited Hale Transportation recently to praise their tenacity and resilience despite COVID-19 challenges. Hale Transportation, a charter bus service based in Clinton, has had to get creative for the last two years to...
CLINTON, NY

