Hamilton College lauds local grads

Romesentinel.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLINTON — The 2022 Hamilton College commencement was celebrated on Sunday, May 22, in the Margaret Bundy Scott Field House. Among the graduates were eight local students. Michael Peebles,...

romesentinel.com

Romesentinel.com

Hale Transportation lauded for efforts during pandemic

CLINTON — As part of Berkshire Bank’s “BEST Community Comeback Tour,” Berkshire officials visited Hale Transportation recently to praise their tenacity and resilience despite COVID-19 challenges. Hale Transportation, a charter bus service based in Clinton, has had to get creative for the last two years to...
CLINTON, NY
Romesentinel.com

Central Region hoops try-outs set for June 16

Try-outs for the boys Central Region team to compete in the 10th annual New York State Basketball Coaches’ Summer Hoops Festival Tournament will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 16, at the stadium support facility, 500 Turn St., Rome, next to the football stadium. The...
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Patriotism on display from folks of all ages in Madison County

WAMPSVILLE — Madison County War Veterans Memorial Committee held its annual Memorial Day service on Monday, extolling the virtues of life and liberty — and the brave men and women who defended it. Making a return to WAVEM’s ceremony was the reading of essays by elementary school students....
MADISON COUNTY, NY
Romesentinel.com

Rita Sullivan Cox

Rita Sullivan Cox, 92, of Rome, passed away peacefully on May 23, 2022, at Bethany Gardens Nursing Home of Rome. She was born on July 22, 1929, the youngest of five daughters born to Anthony Sullivan and Helen Lancer of Brooklyn, N.Y. During her early childhood, while her father was a N.Y.C. policeman, the family lived on Fort Hamilton Parkway in Brooklyn. When her father retired, the family moved to Balsam Street in Rome and then to Western Ave, in Albany, N.Y. Rita along with all of her sisters attended and graduated from the College of St. Rose in Albany. She received a Masters degree in Education from the College of St. Rose. Her employment history included secretarial work for Crowley’s Dairy in Albany and teaching in the Rome City School District at Bellamy Elementary School, Clough Elementary School and Rome Free Academy. On November 18, 1972, she was united in marriage to Thomas Cox. Thomas owned and operated Thomas Cox Funeral of Rome and served as Oneida County Corner. Rita was a member of St. Peter’s Church, College of St. Rose Alumni, St. Peter’s Altar Rosary Society, Spruce Twigg and New York State Teachers Association.
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Area siblings receive degrees

ANNVILLE, PA — A pair of New Hartford siblings were among the nearly 440 Lebanon Valley College students in the Class of 2022 to receive degrees during the college’s recent 153rd Commencement. They are:. Andrew Benson, a graduate of New Hartford Senior High School, received a bachelor’s degree...
NEW HARTFORD, NY
Romesentinel.com

Reta D. Kelly

BOONVILLE — Reta D. Kelly, 91, formerly of Kolasa Road passed away at the Masonic Nursing Facility on May 26, 2022. She was born on April 5, 1931, a daughter of Andrew F. and Minnie Emily Lamphere Dager of Fairfield, NY. Reta graduated from West Canada Valley Central School in 1949. She was employed as a secretary at West Canada Valley Central School from 1949-1951. On June 23, 1951 in Fairfield, NY, she married Carl R. Kelly. The couple moved to Verona in 1954 and then when her husband retired from the Thruway Authority they moved to Boonville in 1995. Mr. Kelly passed away April 14, 2012. Reta was a member of Boonville United Methodist Church. She enjoyed traveling with her husband in their mini motor home visiting every state including Alaska in 1985.
BOONVILLE, NY
Romesentinel.com

‘The Time is Now 2022’ exhibit opens at Fusion Thursday

LEE — Fusion Art & Gift Gallery, in The Photo Shoppe, 8584 Turin Road, will host an opening reception for its June show, “The Time is Now 2022,” featuring the photography of Micelle Willson on Thursday, June 2, from 5 to 7 p.m. The event is free...
LEE, NY
Romesentinel.com

Births — June 1, 2022

BOYCE — To Brodie Boyce and Nicole Holmes, of Blossvale, on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Oneida Health, a daughter, Adelyn Jade. COAPMAN — To Wyatt and Rebecca (Reynolds) Coapman, of Oneida, on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Oneida Health, a son, Ezra Dean. DANBOISE — To Garrett...
ONEIDA, NY
Romesentinel.com

History Center offers Juneteenth program June 17

ONEIDA — Oneida County History Center, 1608 Genesee St., and For the Good, Inc. will host a community photo identification, and documentation event on Friday, June 17, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., to commemorate Juneteenth and encourage the preservation of preservation Black History in Oneida County. The public...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Romesentinel.com

Local student on dean’s list

BURLINGTON, VT — Bonnie Blom, of New Hartford, has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at the University of Vermont. Blom, a health and society major, is in the university’s College of Arts and Sciences.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
Romesentinel.com

Rome Art Association meets Thursday

ROME — The public is welcome to join the Rome Art Association for their June meeting, Thursday June 2, upstairs at the Cinema Capitol, 230 W. Dominick St. The guest speaker will be Anita Welych, M.F.A., who is the program director and Studio Art Professor at Cazenovia College. She...
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Local chapter of ASM International calls Trenton Technology ‘hidden gem’

UTICA — Members of the local chapter of ASM International recently toured Trenton Technology’s manufacturing facility, at 2007 Beechgrove Place. During the tour, Ed Wheeler, director of manufacturing engineering, explained how Trenton Technology, which has close to 300 employees, manufactures printed circuit assemblies for commercial, government and defense contractors.
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Movie Stomp with Reality Check at Jervis June 9

ROME — Jervis Public Library, 613 N. Washington St., will host Movie Stomp with Reality Check on Thursday, June 9, at 6 p.m. This is an in-person teen event. Call the library at 315-336-4570 for more information. This event is held in conjunction with Reality Check. Reality Check is...
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Authors Speak series features Dyann Nashton

ROME — Keaton & Lloyd Bookshop, 236 W. Dominick St., will complete its Local Authors Speak series with a free event on Saturday, June 4, beginning at 2 p.m. Presenting will be guest author, Dyann Nashton. A Rome native, Nashton is one of 12 authors included in the new...
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Historic Frisbee house in Delhi reopens to public

Delaware County Historical Association Collections Manager Angela Gaffney and Executive Director Tim Duerden were busy Wednesday, May 25, getting the site ready for its weekend opening. Gaffney was moving portraits, linens, rugs and other items from storage at the main office to the 1797 Gideon Frisbee House on the property....
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
Romesentinel.com

Orthopedic Spine Surgeon joins group

UTICA — Dr. Aymen Rashid has joined the Mohawk Valley Health System (MVHS) Orthopedic Group as an orthopedic spine surgeon. Dr. Rashid received his medical degree from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore, Md. His Spine Fellowship was completed at the Houston Methodist Hospital in Houston, Texas,...
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

David M. Corr

David M. Corr, 72, of New Hartford, died on May 26, 2022, in Santa Clara, NY, while doing one of the things he loved most in this world: fishing. He was born on February 2, 1950, in New Hartford, a son of the late Joseph and Marian Wurm Corr. He graduated from Norte Dame High School in 1968, and then enlisted in the United States Army serving during the Vietnam War and was stationed in South Korea where he worked as an small weapons and munitions specialist. In 1973, he graduated from Paul Smith’s College of Forestry and SUNY Tech with degrees in Forestry, Criminal Justice and Law.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
Romesentinel.com

New Hartford resident earns degree

WESTMINSTER, MD — Michael J. Mandel, of New Hartford, has graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business administration from McDaniel College, according to an announcement from the college. Mandel received his degree during commencement exercises on Saturday, May 21, one of a total of 506 master’s and bachelor’s...
NEW HARTFORD, NY
Romesentinel.com

Desire to help those with autism helps to drive Mastrovito Hyundai donation

YORKVILLE — Representatives from Mastrovito Hyundai, 5194 Commercial Drive, recently presented a check for more than $11,000 to The Kelberman Center. The gift was in support of programs and services for children and adults with autism spectrum disorder and their families. Mastrovito Hyundai’s month-long Autism Awareness fundraising efforts, including...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Romesentinel.com

Joseph Stevens, Jr.

Joseph Stevens Jr., 73, of Rome, passed away on Friday, May 27, 2022 with his loving family by his side. Joseph was born on January 12, 1949, in Rome to Joseph Sr. and Rose Bova Stevens. He attended Rome schools and graduated from RFA, Class of 1968. On July 8, 1972, he married Cheryl A. Virgili at St. Patrick’s Church, Taberg, and they would have celebrated their 50th anniversary this year.
ROME, NY

