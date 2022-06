How many buildings have been obliterated in Ukraine? How many limbs lost, children brutalized, refugees put to flight? How many mothers and fathers, sons and daughters killed in 100 days? How many dreams have been destroyed?There is no accounting of a war that launched in late winter, continued through spring and is likely to drag on for seasons to come. The conflict unleashed by Russian President Vladimir Putin defies statistics. It is a story best told in unsparing images of human suffering and resilience.In the war’s 100 days, Associated Press photographers have captured the terror -- people diving to the...

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 48 MINUTES AGO