If you've ever wondered what it would look like to speed across the surface of Mars, you should check out the video NASA has shared of the Ingenuity helicopter racing across the red planet. The video shows Ingenuity's flight 25, which was its longest and fastest flight so far. On April 8, the helicopter flew 2,310 feet at speeds of up to 12 mph as it crossed the Séítah region of the Jezero Crater (via NASA). Images of the flight were recorded by the helicopter's navigation camera, which is used to help its autonomous navigation system.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 3 DAYS AGO