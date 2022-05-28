ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Shots Fired Report In Janesville

wclo.com
 4 days ago

Janesville Police report a shots fired incident early Saturday morning. A release from the department says they receive reports of...

www.wclo.com

Comments / 0

Related
nbc15.com

Firefighters investigating cause of garage fire on Madison’s south side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison Fire Department is investigating the cause of a garage fire that happened Tuesday on the city’s south side. A neighbor called police around 7:50 p.m. after seeing smoke coming from a home’s garage on the 900 block of Dane Street. MFD said the neighbor also told the residents of the home about the fire shortly after calling police, as they were home at the time of the fire but didn’t know it was happening.
MADISON, WI
wclo.com

Gun shot leads to three arrests

Three people are facing charges after a shots-fired incident over the weekend. Janesville police were called to the 800 block of East Memorial Drive at 8:40 p.m. Sunday for a disturbance. Officer say 31-year-old Sharod Winters of Janesville and 43-year-old Jessica Jackson of Janesville were involved in a verbal argument when Winters physically attacked another resident at the complex. Police say 32-year-old Kory Fuller of Edgerton arrived, displayed a handgun, fired a shot into the ground, and restrained Winters until police arrived. Winters and Jackson are facing Disorderly Conduct charges, and Fuller is accused of Disorderly Conduct while Armed. Winters is also accused of a Probation Violation.
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Fitchburg Police Department arrest suspect in construction site burglary

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Fitchburg Police Department arrested a suspect Tuesday in connection with a burglary at a construction site in April. Madison Police Department said Fitchburg police arrested Shane Manchester, 49, in the 5100 block of E. Cheryl Parkway in Fitchburg. On April 19, MPD stated that a new...
FITCHBURG, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shots Fired Report
nbc15.com

Woman found dead in small lake behind Juneau Co. home

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 61-year-old woman was found dead in a small Juneau County lake, the sheriff’s office reported Wednesday. The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office stated that officials found the woman Tuesday after performing a welfare check around 5:45 p.m. at a residence in Germantown Township. The small lake was located behind the residence.
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Hard Rock Casino shooting suspect identified

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley said the man shot by police outside the Rockford Casino on Saturday pointed a gun at his head, fired a shot in the air, and pointed a gun at officers, at which point 3 officers shot him. Hanley identified the suspect as Bradley James Thompkins, […]
ROCKFORD, IL
x1071.com

Fire Forces Out Seven Residents Of Cobb Apartment Complex

Seven residents of an apartment complex on Wilson Street in Cobb were evacuated after a fire started in a storage room around 8:30pm Tuesday. A report says a caller alerted the Iowa County Communications Center of the fire and attempted to put out the fire, but flames, smoke, and sparks continued. The Cobb Fire Department, Cobb First Responders and Highland EMS were paged to the scene. The Highland Fire Department, Iowa County Sheriff’s Office, Fire Investigations, and Iowa County Emergency Management were all requested to report to the scene. As a result of the heavy smoke, all seven residents, one cat and two dogs were evacuated for the night. The Badger Chapter of Red Cross assisted the residents with temporary housing needs for the night. No injuries were reported.
COBB, WI
nbc15.com

Area safe again after Sun Prairie PD investigates incident

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sun Prairie Police Department investigated an incident Tuesday afternoon at Pleasant Street and Prospect Drive, reporting a heavy police presence at the scene. The agency sent out an alert around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday, reporting there was heavy police presence in the area. Sun Prairie PD...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford Police make crack cocaine, gun arrest

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have charged Miguel Rodriguez, 21, after officers reportedly found crack cocaine and a loaded handgun during a traffic stop. According to police, officers pulled Rodriguez over in the area of 17th Street and 6th Avenue at 6 p.m. on Friday, May 27th, and found the items in his car, […]
ROCKFORD, IL
wclo.com

Janesville Police Department talks law enforcement response to threat of school shootings

Janesville Police and Fire Departments and media personnel recently gathered at the Janesville Police Department for a news conference on local law enforcement response to the threat of school shootings. JPD Sergeant Benjamin Thompson says since 2000, they’ve provided over 5,000 hours of rapid response training to their officers. Thompson says that’s generally entailed one to two active shooter rep response type trainings a year. He says they have one at Franklin Middle School July 11 and 12 all their officers will go through. They’re also sending all their officers to alert level one training which is 16 hours of training over two days. They’ve sent 67 officers and have four sessions remaining they’ll send the rest of their department through. The conference was Tuesday at 2:00 p.m.
JANESVILLE, WI
wclo.com

Dog saved from Beloit house fire

Beloit firefighters rescue a dog during a weekend residential fire. Firefighters were called to the 1200 block of Lasalle Street a little after 10:00 a.m. Sunday. Firefighters found heavy black smoke as they entered the house. No one was home, but a dog was rescued and Janesville paramedics performed life saving measures. No people were hurt. The cause and damage amount is undetermined.
BELOIT, WI
nbc15.com

MPD officers dispatched to Penn Park for large fight

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Several Madison Police Department officers were dispatched to Penn Park Monday afternoon for reports of a large fight in progress. Officers responded to 2101 Fisher St at 4:40 p.m. Upon arrival, officers separated fighting parties and contacted various injured victims in the area. During that time,...
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com

Wisconsin bank robber caught in Freeport

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A man accused of robbing a bank in Wasuau, Wisconsin, was arrested in Freeport last Thursday. According to Wausau Police, Tommy Pittman, 55, robbed the WoodTrust Bank on May 20th. He was arrested May 26th in Freeport by the Freeport Police Department. Pittman is awaiting...
FREEPORT, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy