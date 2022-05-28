MCSO investigating deadly hit-and-run crash near Higley Road and University Drive

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a man is dead after being shot while driving on the I-17 freeway in north Phoenix on Wednesday. It happened around 4 a.m. near Thunderbird Road. Officers told Arizona’s Family the man ended up on the northbound off-ramp. Video from the scene showed a heavy police presence centered on a car on the off-ramp with closures on the frontage road. According to officials, 18-year-old Jayden Carnow-Garcia had been shot several times and was found dead inside the car. Police say the vehicle had been struck by multiple bullets. No suspects are in custody, and detectives are investigating to learn what led up to the shooting.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 16 HOURS AGO