Mesa, AZ

MCSO investigating deadly hit-and-run crash near Higley Road and University Drive

By abc15.com staff
ABC 15 News
 4 days ago

MESA, AZ — Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash in Mesa. Around 1...

ABC 15 News

1 dead, 1 hurt after head-on crash near 31st and Northern avenues

PHOENIX — One person is dead and another person is hurt after a head-on crash near 31st and Northern avenues. The crash occurred around 4:15 a.m., Phoenix police say. Preliminary information suggests an eastbound SUV drove left of the center line and struck a sedan that was headed westbound in the area.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Suspect found dead in Gilbert home during SWAT search

GILBERT, Ariz. — A suspect was found dead while a SWAT team performed a search in a Gilbert home Wednesday morning. The Gilbert Police Department SWAT team arrived at a home on Riggs Road and Adora Trails Boulevard in the Adora Trails neighborhood around 8:30 a.m. Officers had a...
GILBERT, AZ
ABC 15 News

PD: Man shot, killed in car along I-17 near Thunderbird Road

PHOENIX — Police are investigating a deadly shooting along a freeway in Phoenix Wednesday morning. The incident occurred along Interstate 17 near Thunderbird Road around 4 a.m. Officers at the scene confirmed to ABC15 that a person driving in the area was shot and drove off the road into...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

18-year-old man shot, killed while driving on I-17 in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a man is dead after being shot while driving on the I-17 freeway in north Phoenix on Wednesday. It happened around 4 a.m. near Thunderbird Road. Officers told Arizona’s Family the man ended up on the northbound off-ramp. Video from the scene showed a heavy police presence centered on a car on the off-ramp with closures on the frontage road. According to officials, 18-year-old Jayden Carnow-Garcia had been shot several times and was found dead inside the car. Police say the vehicle had been struck by multiple bullets. No suspects are in custody, and detectives are investigating to learn what led up to the shooting.
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

Pedestrian fighting for life following hit-and-run crash in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pedestrian is fighting for his life following a hit-and-run crash in Tucson late Sunday, May 29,. The Tucson Police Department confirmed the accident happened near the intersection of South 12th Avenue and West Columbia Street around 9:30 p.m. The TPD said the man...
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

3 men accused of murder after drug deal leaves man dead in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say three men were taken into custody on Friday evening in connection to a drug deal that ended with an 18-year-old man dead. Police say Chase Lemons was shot and killed in his car near Baseline and Crimson roads on March 20. Now, 18-year-old Richard Mejia, 20-year-old Devon O’Rourke and 19-year-old Isaiah Enriquez are accused of the murder.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

4 kids hospitalized after crash in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Three girls and a boy are in the hospital after a serious crash in Phoenix on Monday. It happened at 32nd Street and Baseline Road around 4 p.m. A total of five people were in the SUV. Police said the girls have injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening. Officers said the boy, a 15-year-old, is in critical condition. It’s unclear what led up to the crash. An investigation is underway.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

MCSO searching for vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run

MESA — Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is searching for the vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run that happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday morning. Officials say a pedestrian was walking near the curb when he was hit and killed by a vehicle near 54th Street and University Drive. The...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
KTAR.com

1 dead, 5 injured after house party shooting in Phoenix

PHOENIX — One person is dead and five others have been injured after a shooting at a house party in west Phoenix on Sunday, authorities said. Officers responded to reports of shots fired around 3:30 a.m. near 59th Avenue and Thomas Road and were informed about a shooting that took place after a party, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Giant rockslide at Lake Powell caught on camera over holiday weekend

Violette's Bakery Cafe is a slice of Parisian life in downtown Clarkdale. "I have French relatives, French DNA," owner Amber Godina said. "I thought it would be cool to learn the authentic ways to do things." Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Build-to-rent homes are growing in popularity around the country.
CLARKDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Home surveillance camera captures deadly shooting in Maryvale

The video, which was captured in the area of 59th Avenue and Thomas Road, captures the moment a number of shots were fired in the area. Phoenix Police officials say the incident began when uninvited guests arrived at a party, and were asked to leave. The shooting left an 18-year-old named Luis Torres dead. The shooting also left five other people injured.
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

Three injured in dog attack near Limberlost

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Three people were hospitalized after they were reportedly attacked by a dog on Monday, May 30. Pima County sheriff’s deputies were called to the 1000 block of West Prospect Lane, where they discovered a family dog had attacked three people. All three were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
kjzz.org

More than 250 animals killed in Phoenix barn fire

Phoenix firefighters responded to a large barn fire on 67th Avenue and Baseline Road in Laveen on Saturday. Capt. Todd Keller says investigators found more than 250 dead animals. “One of the significant things about this was that making access to the barn was quite a distance, let alone they...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man dead after jumping into Tempe Town Lake, police say

TEMPE, Ariz. - Officials with the Tempe Police Department say fire crews have recovered the body of a man from Tempe Town Lake. According to a brief statement, the incident began as an apparent domestic situation at Tempe Beach Park. When officers spoke with the man, they learned he had active warrants.

