Man shot by Portland police released from hospital three weeks later
By OPB staff
4 days ago
A person who was shot by Portland police earlier this month was released from the hospital Friday. Portland police say they exchanged gunfire with 36-year-old Matthew Leahey following a traffic stop...
A driver who fatally struck a Gresham pedestrian while under the influence of marijuana and alcohol in 2019 was sentenced to five years in state prison last Wednesday. David T. Haugen, now 41, will pay an additional $2,000 in fines and have his license permanently revoked after pleading guilty to criminally negligent homicide, DUII and hit-and-run.
The Tualatin Police Department provides an accounting of calls for service from May 18-23, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Wednesday, May 18 Officers arrested a woman in the 9200 block of Southwest Cascara Lane for assault (domestic violence). A man cut through a chain link fence in the 20700 block of Southwest 105th Avenue and to gain access to a scrap metal pile. Thursday, May 19 Twenty-five...
The Hillsboro Police Department reports some notable calls for service from May 16-22, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, May 16 Three suspects were spotted stealing a catalytic converter from the 2200 block of Southeast Thrush Avenue. The suspect vehicle is a maroon 1990s Mitsubishi Lancer with damage to the rear bumper. This vehicle is associated with other catalytic converter thefts. A man went to the...
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A student at Skyview High School was arrested on Tuesday for bringing a loaded handgun to class. The semi-automatic handgun was found by staff in the boy’s jacket pocket. It had rounds in the magazine and an empty chamber. The student said he brought it...
Gresham police identified Antoine Steven Archer, 23, of Vancouver as the man fatally shot outside of an apartment complex Wednesday night. Police arrested an unidentified 15-year-old later that night on suspicion of second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon, Gresham police said Friday. The teenage suspect is being held at a juvenile detention center.
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau said a man who was shot by officers during an exchange of gunfire earlier this month has been arrested. Police said on Friday, 36-year-old Matthew Leahey was released from the hospital and arrested. He was taken to the Multnomah County Jail on charges of attempted murder, attempted assault, unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.
One person was killed and three others received injuries after a wreck Saturday in Vancouver. As per the initial information, the fatal three-vehicle accident took place at about 11:15 p.m. in the 6100 block of N.W. Lower River Road. The early reports showed that a Kia SUV, an Acura Sedan, and a Ford F-150 were involved in the collision.
Three federal civil rights lawsuits filed in recent days allege a litany of offenses by federal and local law enforcement during 2020 racial justice protests in Portland. The lawsuits describe multiple violations of protesters’ first, fourth, and fifth amendment rights stemming from incidents involving alleged enforced disappearances, retaliation, assault, battery and negligence.
GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - The Gresham Police Department arrested a man for allegedly damaging eight headstones at a cemetery on Thursday. GPD said officers responded to St. Joseph Cemetery in the 2900 block of West Powell Boulevard. When they arrived, they found there were eight headstones damaged with a large metal digging bar. The worst damage was to the headstone of a four-year-old.
A Portland couple who camped south of Three-Fingered Jack in the Mount Jefferson Wilderness Area Friday night lost the trail as heavy snowfall moved in during their departure Saturday, prompting a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue effort that took about 10 hours.
Oregon child welfare officials are asking the public to help locate a missing 14-year-old boy in foster care who might be in Portland’s Lents neighborhood or trying to travel to Washington or Montana. Trenton Yellowtail, who is in foster care, has been missing since Thursday, state officials said in...
PORTLAND, Ore. — More than two dozen businesses in the neighborhood around Northwest 23rd Avenue say they are being broken into and vandalized on a weekly basis. “I never thought it would get to this,” said Walter Bowers, one of the owners of Thai Bloom Restaurant. He pointed to a window covered by boards that had just been broken into.
