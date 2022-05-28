ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mike Rowe Says ‘Dirty Jobs’ Filming Permit Was Revoked Over Politics

By TK Sanders
 4 days ago

Television host Mike Rowe recently accused the government of revoking a Dirty Jobs filming permit at the last minute because of his personal politics.

Rowe took to Facebook to explain his side of the ordeal, The Blaze reports . He said the Government Services Administration, which “oversees the location” where the episode on boilermakers was slated to film, “suddenly revoked our permit.”

He added that producers of his show applied for permits “months ago;” and that even after receiving them, his team was “assured several times that everything was still good to go.”

One day, though, out of the blue, the show no longer had permission to film at the location.

“Just two days before I was scheduled to arrive, we received a phone call from a woman at the GSA who informed us that our permits were being revoked,” the post explained. “When we asked for an explanation, she said security concerns. When we asked her what kind of security concerns, she said she didn’t know. She only told us that the decision had come down from ‘the very highest levels within the GSA.'”

Mike Rowe said the GSA cancellation “hurt” his Dirty Jobs film crew, who all freelance for a living

Rowe went on to explain that the ruling didn’t make sense because the show had filmed in dozens of sensitive locations over the years without issue.

“Over the last twenty years, Dirty Jobs has filmed in many sensitive environments under government control. We’ve received permits from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Seabees, Coast Guard, NASA, and The Army Corps of Engineers,” he wrote. “We’ve gotten permission to film inside the Capitol and a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier. We even got a permit to film inside the National Security Agency! In all cases, we worked closely and in good faith with the government ; and scrupulously avoided any areas that they deemed sensitive or secure. Never once in twenty years has the government revoked a permit — much less at the last minute. And with no plausible explanation.”

Rowe then added that his production received a personal call afterward from an unnamed source within the GSA. The caller allegedly told Rowe’s team that the decision had “nothing to do with security, and everything to do with politics,” the post explained. Rowe also said that the caller insinuated that the goal was to “string us along until the last possible second, for the express purpose of ‘yanking my chain.'”

Rowe rightfully acknowledged that his “personal politics are not a matter of public record. And Dirty Jobs has no political agenda whatsoever. I’ve never publicly endorsed a candidate; nor encouraged any of the six million people on this page to vote one way or the other. Likewise, my foundation is aggressively non-partisan and provides scholarships for liberals and conservatives alike.”

Comments / 846

Face Plant
4d ago

ALL STUDENTS MUST BE BRAINWASHED THRU HS AND COLLEGE!!!! How dare Mike Rowe show America that you have wonderful opportunities to make a great living working for a living!!! These College grads have no clue!! They think 'Work' is a place you go to......not what you do when you get there!!!

Reply(78)
797
A. Joe Gevara
3d ago

Mr Rowe is, in my opinion, one of the more intelligent people in this world. I love his insights, and willingness to openly share his wisdom

Reply(5)
255
guest
4d ago

Are you kidding me? I love this guy! Since when is being a straight shooter questionable?

Reply(45)
454
