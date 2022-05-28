‘Yellowstone’: Forrie J. Smith Explains Why His Mom ‘Turns the Volume Down’ While Watching the Show

“ Yellowstone ” creator Taylor Sheridan’s gritty Paramount Network western is (finally) earning all types of well-deserved recognition. However, the series does have one big drawback, that is, if you ask Lloyd actor Forrie J. Smith’s mom.

During an interview with Cowboys & Indians , Smith spoke on a number of different subjects, such as how he landed the role of Lloyd , and even revealed how his Mom felt about the series. He first brought up his mom when asked about how Sheridan always keeps fans on their toes.

“That’s one of the beauties of the show is it keeps you glued to the TV,” Smith said. “I had to tell my Mom, my Mom would call me on Mondays. ‘Hey, what happened here? What happened there?’ I had to tell her, ‘Mom, I told you, you can’t be ironing or washing dishes or anything during the show … you gotta stay hooked.”

Forrie J. Smith’s mom makes one small adjustment while watching the show. She turns the volume down. According to the cowboy actor, his mom isn’t a huge fan of the show’s “vulgar language.” However, that doesn’t stop her from watching.

“My mom, she turns the volume down because of the vulgar language. But she says it’s still beautiful to watch. But her friends will call, and I tell them, ‘Hey, this ain’t a show you can be ironing … you gotta stay hooked on it.”

‘Yellowstone’s Forrie J. Smith and the Cast Are Hard at Work on Season 5

Earlier this month, “Yellowstone” officially kicked off production for next season. Not to mention, the show also announced the Season 5 premiere date .

Last week, Beth Dutton star Kelly Reilly teased fans about what we can expect in Season 5 . The “Yellowstone” star said we should look for more of the same, but with all the main storylines ratcheting up in intensity.

“Well, it’s always that sort of… the problem is how do we top it every year?” Reilly told Entertainment Tonight . “Some of the same challenges, protecting the land, looking after my father, protecting him. And just when I think Beth might be trying to mellow down a bit, she’s a married woman. That’s not happening. I mean, the married woman part is happening, but the calming down. So, the fierceness is legitimately leveling up.”

Series lead Kevin Costner also teased the next season in a brief message when the Season 5 premiere date news dropped. “I hope y’all are ready for another wild ride,” the John Dutton actor posted.

For more about “Yellowstone,” be sure to check out everything we know about Season 5 production . And, in case you missed it, Taylor Sheridan just cast some Hollywood A-listers for “Yellowstone” prequel “1932.”

