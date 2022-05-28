ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Yellowstone’: Forrie J. Smith Explains Why His Mom ‘Turns the Volume Down’ While Watching the Show

By Hunter Miller
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago

Yellowstone ” creator Taylor Sheridan’s gritty Paramount Network western is (finally) earning all types of well-deserved recognition. However, the series does have one big drawback, that is, if you ask Lloyd actor Forrie J. Smith’s mom.

During an interview with Cowboys & Indians , Smith spoke on a number of different subjects, such as how he landed the role of Lloyd , and even revealed how his Mom felt about the series. He first brought up his mom when asked about how Sheridan always keeps fans on their toes.

“That’s one of the beauties of the show is it keeps you glued to the TV,” Smith said. “I had to tell my Mom, my Mom would call me on Mondays. ‘Hey, what happened here? What happened there?’ I had to tell her, ‘Mom, I told you, you can’t be ironing or washing dishes or anything during the show … you gotta stay hooked.”

Forrie J. Smith’s mom makes one small adjustment while watching the show. She turns the volume down. According to the cowboy actor, his mom isn’t a huge fan of the show’s “vulgar language.” However, that doesn’t stop her from watching.

“My mom, she turns the volume down because of the vulgar language. But she says it’s still beautiful to watch. But her friends will call, and I tell them, ‘Hey, this ain’t a show you can be ironing … you gotta stay hooked on it.”

‘Yellowstone’s Forrie J. Smith and the Cast Are Hard at Work on Season 5

Earlier this month, “Yellowstone” officially kicked off production for next season. Not to mention, the show also announced the Season 5 premiere date .

Last week, Beth Dutton star Kelly Reilly teased fans about what we can expect in Season 5 . The “Yellowstone” star said we should look for more of the same, but with all the main storylines ratcheting up in intensity.

“Well, it’s always that sort of… the problem is how do we top it every year?” Reilly told Entertainment Tonight . “Some of the same challenges, protecting the land, looking after my father, protecting him. And just when I think Beth might be trying to mellow down a bit, she’s a married woman. That’s not happening. I mean, the married woman part is happening, but the calming down. So, the fierceness is legitimately leveling up.”

Series lead Kevin Costner also teased the next season in a brief message when the Season 5 premiere date news dropped. “I hope y’all are ready for another wild ride,” the John Dutton actor posted.

For more about “Yellowstone,” be sure to check out everything we know about Season 5 production . And, in case you missed it, Taylor Sheridan just cast some Hollywood A-listers for “Yellowstone” prequel “1932.”

The post ‘Yellowstone’: Forrie J. Smith Explains Why His Mom ‘Turns the Volume Down’ While Watching the Show appeared first on Outsider .

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Who Is Harrison Ford Playing in ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1932’?

Everything we know about Harrison Ford’s role in 1932, Yellowstone‘s Depression-era prequel from creator Taylor Sheridan. When 1932 was announced as the “next chapter” in place of another season of 1883, a collective sigh rang out from Yellowstone fans across the world. That sigh immediately turned into rabid excitement, however, when it was announced that Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren are headlining the series.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘The Beverly Hillbillies’: Donna Douglas Reflected On How Fans Respond To Seeing Her in Public

The classic TV sitcom, “The Beverly Hillbillies” aired for nine successful seasons between 1962 and 1971, despite the harsh commentary of industry critics. At the center of “The Beverly Hillbillies” family was Donna Douglas’s character, Elly May Clampett. Douglas had a successful run on the CBS series and afterward found herself in real estate, before seeing success as a singer, speaker, and author. Before her death in 2015, Donna Douglas revealed some of the realities of her role as well as her life outside of “The Beverly Hillbillies.”
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

Yellowstone’s Kelsey Asbille, AKA Monica Dutton, Says She’ll Be Rocking “A Cute Baby Bump” In Season 5

Baby on the way… As always with any Taylor Sheridan project, he likes to keep story secrets safe with him. Most of the time, the cast doesn’t even know what’s going on, and that’s the way the Yellowstone creator likes it. However now that production is beginning on Season 5, and the actors are reviewing their scripts, the questions are heating up. In a new interview with TV Insider, Kelsey was hesitant to divulge many details, especially what her co-star […] The post Yellowstone’s Kelsey Asbille, AKA Monica Dutton, Says She’ll Be Rocking “A Cute Baby Bump” In Season 5 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Costner
Person
Kelly Reilly
Person
Taylor Sheridan
Outsider.com

‘Bonanza’: How the Classic Western Handled ‘Hoss’ Cartwright Actor Dan Blocker’s Death

In the history of classic TV shows, Bonanza stands out as one of the greatest Westerns, and it had Dan Blocker, in part, to thank for that. Lorne Greene, Michael Landon, and Pernell Roberts also had vital parts during the show’s run on NBC. It did leave end its fantastic run after 14 seasons, though. One reason had to do with the death of Dan Blocker. How did the show handle this immense loss to its cast and fans worldwide?
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

‘Seinfeld’ Star Jason Alexander Recalls Difficulty Working With This Actress

One of the greatest classic TV sitcoms is definitely Seinfeld and the cast had amazing rhythm and timing together except for this actress. The work between Jerry Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Michael Richards, and Jason Alexander is incredible. Yet there was one actress who was a recurring character that simply did not work out too well. Alexander played George Costanza and his fiance’ Susan was played by Heidi Swedberg. To say that the chemistry wasn’t there would be an understatement.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘The Beverly Hillbillies’: Where is the Show’s One Surviving Star Max Baer Jr. Now?

The Beverly Hillbillies is one of the most loved classic TV shows ever and Max Baer Jr. is still around to tell stories from those days. Baer Jr. played Jethro Bodine in the 1960s series and would go on to have success as a movie director and businessman. Other cast members included Buddy Ebsen, Donna Douglas, Irene Ryan, and Raymond Bailey. So, what is Baer Jr. doing these days?
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Volume#Paramount Network#Cowboys Indians
Whiskey Riff

Faith Hill Fights Back The Tears Discussing The Gut-Wrenching Death Of Elsa In ‘1883’ Finale: “I Can’t Imagine Not Being With My Child In Their Final Moments”

When actors spend a number of months filming a show or movie together, the characters they portray begin to become a part of them, as they invest so much time into the role. Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have both been very vocal about how much their portrayals of James and Margaret Dutton on 1883 have impacted them, along with a number of other actors on the show.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

Yellowstone National Park Chief Ranger May Be Forced to Reveal Location of Forrest Fenn’s $1 Million Buried Treasure

When the late Forrest Fenn first buried his treasure of gold and artifacts in Yellowstone National Park, he never imagined that it would draw thousands of hunters. Likely, he wouldn’t have expected the treasure to spur a national court case either. Now, a national park chief ranger may have to reveal the location of the loot in order to confirm that the original hunter found the chest fairly.
POLITICS
Outsider.com

Rare 12-Foot-Long Sea Creature Washes Ashore in Front of Beachgoers: VIDEO

Many people believe that Australia is the strange or dangerous animal capital of the world. After all, it seems that just about everything in the great outdoors Down Under evolved to frighten or kill humans. However, they don’t have a corner on the weird animal market. Recently, beachgoers in New Zealand came across a rare sea creature that rivals the weirdness of anything in Australia.
ANIMALS
SheKnows

In a Heartbreaking Instagram Tribute, Lisa Marie Presley Said Son’s Death ‘Shattered’ Her Heart

Click here to read the full article. Lisa Marie Presley is opening up about losing her son Benjamin Keough in a heart-wrenching Instagram post. Keough died by suicide in 2020 and Presley, understandably, has taken some time away from Instagram. “I haven’t posted in quite some time because there really isn’t much to say, as I am and will forever be mourning the loss of my son,” Presley wrote. “Navigating through this hideous grief that absolutely destroyed and shattered my heart and my soul into almost nothing has swallowed me whole.” The singer went on to say that she hasn’t been able...
CELEBRITIES
Grazia

Johnny Depp's Lawyer Camille Vasquez Apparently Has A British Boyfriend

Can an A-list movie star not hug his glamorous female lawyer these days without the internet asking if they’re an item?. Johnny Depp, 58, who, lest we forget, is locked in the last throes of a vicious £40m defamation trial with his ex-wife Amber Heard, has been linked to Camille Vasquez, 38, the pick from his vast team of expensive lawyers from the major international firm Brown Rudnick — at least as far as Depp’s legion of online fans are concerned.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

467K+
Followers
50K+
Post
167M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy