(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Getting ready for new options to try on the menu! Agave and Rye is expanding with two new locations on the way for customers to enjoy in the Short North and Grandview! Chris Britt and Rachel Miller join Good Day Columbus ahead of today's ribbon cutting ceremony and grand opening set for Wednesday, June 1st at 479 N. High Street!

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO