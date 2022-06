Good Ol’ Days Train Show and Quilt Auction Fundraiser. Train clubs from the SEK and KC area are bringing their model trains to set up at the Museum of Creativity for the Good Ol’ Days weekend celebration on June 3rd and 4th. Downtown Fort Scott comes alive for the weekend with a parade, kid attractions, and dozens of cute little treasure booths on main street.

FORT SCOTT, KS ・ 10 HOURS AGO