Fire sparks in sink of Lehigh Acres restroom building
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Lehigh Acres firefighters extinguished a fire that sparked in the sink of a restroom building Saturday morning.
According to the Lehigh Acres Fire Department (FD), the restroom building fire occurred at 55 Homestead Rd S in Veterans Park.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) and investigators with the Bureau of Fire, Arson, and Explosives are investigating a possible cause for the fire at this time.
Count on NBC2 to provide updates as more information is released.
Comments / 2