Lehigh Acres, FL

Fire sparks in sink of Lehigh Acres restroom building

By NBC2 News
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
Lehigh Acres Fire Department

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Lehigh Acres firefighters extinguished a fire that sparked in the sink of a restroom building Saturday morning.

According to the Lehigh Acres Fire Department (FD), the restroom building fire occurred at 55 Homestead Rd S in Veterans Park.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) and investigators with the Bureau of Fire, Arson, and Explosives are investigating a possible cause for the fire at this time.

