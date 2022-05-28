Fire sparks in sink of Lehigh Acres restroom building

Lehigh Acres Fire Department

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Lehigh Acres firefighters extinguished a fire that sparked in the sink of a restroom building Saturday morning.

According to the Lehigh Acres Fire Department (FD), the restroom building fire occurred at 55 Homestead Rd S in Veterans Park.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) and investigators with the Bureau of Fire, Arson, and Explosives are investigating a possible cause for the fire at this time.

