Technology

Coinbase is testing a real-time employee feedback system. It sounds rough.

By Amanda Silberling
TechCrunch
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSlack your colleague to say hello? Perhaps you’ll be rated as being off-task. Babbling too much in a meeting? You’ll get a low rating in efficiency. Tired after a night awake with your sleepless toddler? That’s a low enthusiasm rating. At any moment of the work day, you can rate and...

techcrunch.com

TechCrunch

Felt’s $15 million chance to prove that maps are the next big medium

Despite a massive mission — proving that maps are a forgotten yet fundamental medium worth renovating — the co-founders cited proven business models from Figma and Notion, both valued in the billions, as reason to believe in their work. The aforementioned companies both succeeded in rolling out to users for personal use, then pivoting to the enterprise, a playbook that Felt wants to follow (and that VCs can certainly speak the language of).
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Affirm teams up with Stripe as the BNPL wars intensify

Affirm is making its buy now, pay later technology available to businesses that use Stripe’s payments tech. This means that a whole slew of companies that were not previously able to offer their customers the option to pay in installments, now can. The deal is significant for Affirm because...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Student social good startups collect $100K in T-Mobile competition

The contest is nationwide, asking young folks age 13-18 to submit their project, company, or however they like to define it, and five each in three categories are awarded $5,000. A winner from each category gets an additional $5,000 plus a pitch-off with T-Mo brass, and a chance for a final $5,000 check. You’d think they would throw another five large out there to hit $100,000 even… maybe next year. (Update: The original total was $95,000, but T-Mobile noted that an additional $5,000 prize wasn’t mentioned in the release, and there are some other ones as well. So the total is a little more than originally stated and I’ve adjusted the above.)
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

Partner sessions at TC Sessions: Climate offer knowledge and insight

Don’t miss this opportunity to hear from and engage with the new wave of climate-tech entrepreneurs, early-stage founders, CEOs, scientists, researchers, engineers and the VCs who fund them. You know what else you can’t afford to miss? Our 2-for-1 pass Memorial Day sale — it ends tonight at 11:59...
BERKELEY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Relations#Web3 Technology#The Information#Zoom#The Dot Collector
TechCrunch

Ayoken raises $1.4M to grow its NFT marketplace for creatives

The startup’s marketplace, Ayokenlabs, will feature digital collectibles from musicians, sports brands and influencers from all over the world. Ayoken founder and CEO, Joshua King, told TechCrunch that the marketplace is a bridge between fans and artists, and gives supporters a sense of ownership in the success of their idols.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

This is the beginning of the unbundled database era

Every aspect of the enterprise is being instrumented for data, so new operations are built based on that data, pushing every company into becoming a data company. One of the most profound and maybe non-obvious shifts driving this is the emergence of the cloud database. Services such as Amazon S3, Google BigQuery, Snowflake and Databricks have solved computing on large volumes of data and have made it easy to store data from every available source.
COMPUTERS
TechCrunch

The Station: EV SPACs face new regulatory speed bump, more on Rivian’s reorg and VW weighs direct sales for Scout brand

Many readers of this weekly newsletter are likely enjoying a three-day weekend thanks to the Memorial Day holiday. So, this week I will keep it a wee bit shorter. Before we get started, check out the latest transportation Q&A, this time with Convoy co-founder and CEO Dan Lewis. He predicts digital freight will go mainstream within the year. Why? Lewis said: “The industry is going to contract differently. Brokers are going to think about digital capacity and how they get access to that; they’re going to be comfortable using a platform like Convoy for that.”
TRAFFIC
TechCrunch

For remittances, crypto is still a problem looking for a solution

To understand a16z’s bullishness despite what others have described as a “crypto winter,” its 2022 State of Crypto Report is a good start. Per its disclaimers, the document is not directed to any investors or potential investors — yada, yada, yada. But it does read like an argument for crypto, DeFi, NFTs and all things web3.
CURRENCIES
TechCrunch

Why Intel chose Columbus, Ohio to build chips

There are few things politicians love more than a ceremonial groundbreaking. They get to stand there in a hard hat and suit, surrounded by C-level executives, shoveling a pile of symbolic dirt. Pomp and circumstance aside, the true value in such an event are all of the things they’ve come to represent jobs, innovation, domestic production.
COLUMBUS, OH
TechCrunch

Odilo raises $64M as its white-label e-learning library passes 8,500 customers and 170M users

Odilo, a Madrid-based startup that has built a white-label platform used by businesses or organizations to build their own customized e-learning offerings in a B2B2C model, has picked up €60 million ($64 million). London investor Bregal Milestone led the round with participation from previous backers Swanlaab and CDTI. Odilo is not disclosing its valuation, but it’s been around since 2012 and had raised less than $30 million before now.
MARKETS
TechCrunch

a16z-backed Loom lays off 14% of staff, one year after becoming a unicorn

Loom, an enterprise collaboration video messaging service, has laid off 34 employees, or 14% of its total staff, sources say. Employees across product and people operations were impacted. The venture-backed company confirmed the layoff and number of people impacted, and provided the following statement from founder and CEO Joe Thomas:
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Plenty of opportunities for students at TC Sessions: Climate

This one-day deep dive offers plenty of benefits for students. First off, affordability. Discounted student passes cost $45 each. Network your way to post-college employment at the conference and at the SOSV Climate Tech Meetup. Note: This networking event takes place the day before TC Sessions: Climate. Learn from thought...
BERKELEY, CA
TechCrunch

Daily Crunch: Buick unveils Wildcat concept car as company shifts to EV-only lineup

Extra, extra, read all about it — Sheryl Sandberg surprised us this afternoon and said she was stepping down as Meta COO. We’re still figuring out the details, so stay tuned for more. And oh Hai! Or rather, Ohio — more specifically, Columbus, Ohio. Today, we’re doing our City Spotlight, and we’ve been exploring who’s building in Columbus, and how it became the tech hub of the Midwest. We also dove into why Intel chose the city to build its $20 billion manufacturing facilities. — Haje and Christine.
COLUMBUS, OH
TechCrunch

Data-sharing platform Vendia raises $30M Series B

The company was founded by two AWS veterans: the inventor of AWS Lambda, Tim Wagner, and the former head of blockchain at AWS, Shruthi Rao. Since launching Vendia, the company added new customers like BMW, Aerotrax and Slalom, which use it to have a single source of truth for their multi-cloud data sharing with some of their partners. As Wagner noted, the company has mostly focused on the financial services, travel and hospitality verticals so far, though with the new funding, it’ll likely look to expand to new verticals as well. Wagner also noted that the company recently launched a new product line around CRM data sharing and, because the company is seeing a lot of traction around its file-sharing capabilities, it is also investing in that as well.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Google expands program to help train the formerly incarcerated

Continuing its work with nonprofits including The Last Mile, Center for Employment Opportunities (CEO), Defy Ventures, Fortune Society and The Ladies of Hope Ministries, Google says that $4 million of the new roughly $8 million it’s investing will go toward Grow with Google Career Skills, aiming to help people impacted by the justice system develop career specializations. Nonprofits with which Google hasn’t previously collaborated will be able to apply for up to $100,000 in grants to “offer Google’s reentry skills training to their community.”
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Dear Sophie: How do we qualify for each of the O-1A criteria?

“Your questions are vital to the spread of knowledge that allows people all over the world to rise above borders and pursue their dreams,” says Sophie Alcorn, a Silicon Valley immigration attorney. “Whether you’re in people ops, a founder or seeking a job in Silicon Valley, I would love to answer your questions in my next column.”
IMMIGRATION
TechCrunch

Strong Compute raises $7.8M seed round to speed up ML training pipelines

The company, which was part of Y Combinator’s Winter ’22 batch, promises that its optimizations can speed up the training process by 10x to 1,000x, depending on the model, pipeline and framework. As Strong Compute founder Ben Sand, who previously also co-founded AR company Meta, told me, the team has recently made some breakthroughs where it was able to make Nvidia’s reference implementation, which its customer LayerJot used, run 20 times faster.
COMPUTERS

