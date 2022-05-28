Coinbase is testing a real-time employee feedback system. It sounds rough.

The company was founded by two AWS veterans: the inventor of AWS Lambda, Tim Wagner, and the former head of blockchain at AWS, Shruthi Rao. Since launching Vendia, the company added new customers like BMW, Aerotrax and Slalom, which use it to have a single source of truth for their multi-cloud data sharing with some of their partners. As Wagner noted, the company has mostly focused on the financial services, travel and hospitality verticals so far, though with the new funding, it’ll likely look to expand to new verticals as well. Wagner also noted that the company recently launched a new product line around CRM data sharing and, because the company is seeing a lot of traction around its file-sharing capabilities, it is also investing in that as well.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO