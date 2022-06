BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - Workers have already started setting up carnival rides for Bay Spring’s annual Bay Fest. “It’s been gone two years,” said Bay Springs Mayor Donald Brown. “We’re very excited about it (coming back). Everybody has been locked up because of Covid. Hopefully, we’re going to steer clear of the virus and everybody will come out and have a good time.”

BAY SPRINGS, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO