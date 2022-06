Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Plush. Silky. Pillowy. No, I'm not referring to a lush pile of linens but rather my skin after using the EADEM Cloud Cushion Airy Brightening Moisturizer. Beauty fans will often use sensorial language to describe their complexion goals (who doesn't want skin that feels like a cashmere blanket?), but with this pick, the hype is accurate.

SKIN CARE ・ 5 DAYS AGO