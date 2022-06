LOOKOUT VALLEY, Tennessee — A truck driver has been injured and hundreds of chickens were killed in a crash in Tennessee Tuesday morning. The Chattanooga Fire Department says a semi-truck carrying hundreds of chickens crashed into a guardrail and flipped over the median around 1 p.m. Tuesday. The driver was trapped in the cab and it took about 90 minutes to get him out. The CFD says his injuries are non-life-threatening.

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO