On 5-27-22, at approximately 9:13pm, the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported pedestrian-vehicle accident at the Norway Speedway in Norway Township. The collision was reported to be between a race car and flagman. A 65-year-old Iron Mountain man died as a result of the collision. The collision took place near the entrance to the pit area.

NORWAY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO