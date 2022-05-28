Jai Hindley poised for Giro d’Italia glory after overtaking Carapaz on stage 20

Jai Hindley celebrates in the pink jersey after taking over the GC lead in the Giro d’Italia.

Jai Hindley is close to winning his first Giro d’Italia title after taking the pink jersey on the 20th and final mountainous stage, a 167-kilometre ride from Belluno to Marmolada, as local rider Alessandro Covi took the stage win.

Richard Carapaz, looking for his second Giro title, held a slender three-second lead in the general classification over Hindley coming into the penultimate stage, but that was turned into a deficit of 1min 25sec with the final time trial taking place on Sunday.

Mikel Landa, third in the general classification, 1:51 behind Hindley, stayed at the head of the peloton with his Bahrain Victorious teammates as they climbed the Passo Pordoi – the highest point of the Giro.

With Covi, of UAE Team Emirates, well clear in front, Carapaz was looking comfortable going into the gruelling final Passo Fedaia climb, as the Ineos Grenadiers domestique Pavel Sivakov led the peloton with four kilometres to go. Hindley, who finished second in the Giro in 2020, knew he had to make a move if he was to be in with a chance of becoming the first Australian champion, pushing on with two kilometres to go, with Carapaz struggling to keep pace.

As Covi won his first grand tour stage, Hindley, of Bora-Hansgrohe, left Carapaz for dead, finishing 1:28 ahead of the 2019 champion to give him a significant advantage going into the 17.1-kilometre time trial in Verona.

The 26-year-old wore the maglia rosa at the same stage two years ago only to lose out to Tao Geoghegan Hart but on that occasion the pair were level heading into the final day.

“I knew this would be the crucial stage of the race, with the brutal finish,” Hindley said. “I knew if you had the legs you can make a difference. We stayed patient until today and it is amazing. We could not have timed it better.

“When I heard Carapaz was dropping down, I just went all out. We will see how it goes tomorrow, it is always hard to say how a time trial will go.”