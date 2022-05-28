Harry Wilson joins News 4 at 5 to discuss gubernatorial primary

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul announced that certain taxes on motor fuel and diesel motor fuel will be suspended throughout the state starting June 1. According to the state, the motor fuel excise tax, State sales tax, and Metropolitan Commuter Transportation District sales tax on motor fuel and diesel motor fuel will remain suspended through the end of the year. The fuel taxes suspension is expected to provide a reduction of at least $0.16 per gallon statewide, with some counties providing additional savings per gallon.

TRAFFIC ・ 12 HOURS AGO