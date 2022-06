On May 12, police were dispatched to Meijer Park after three kids reported being approached by a man and woman, who offered them candy if they went to their car. An arriving officer talked to the kids, who said they were at the park to build a fort in the woods. That’s when the North Olmsted man and Strongsville woman approached them in the woods while their own young children were on the playground.

SEVEN HILLS, OH ・ 16 HOURS AGO