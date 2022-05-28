Special Weather Statement issued for Western Dutchess by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 22:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-02 00:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Nassau; Queens; Suffolk FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast New York, including the following counties, Nassau, Queens and Suffolk. * WHEN...Until 1215 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1040 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Levittown, Freeport, Valley Stream, Long Beach, Glen Cove, Plainview, Garden City, Massapequa, Lynbrook, Syosset, Mineola, Woodmere, Westbury, Rockaway Beach, Farmingdale, Oyster Bay, Jones Beach, Hempstead, Hicksville and Elmont. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

