Social Media Week Lima 2022 conference planned

LIMA — Lima schools has announced sites for the summer free lunch program running June 6 through Aug. 4. Lunch distribution will be held Monday through Thursday beginning at 11 a.m. and ending at 12:30 p.m. Children ages 1 to 18 may eat in at Heritage, Independence, Liberty and Unity schools. The Spartan Lunch Express will have a food truck at Lincoln Park and a second food truck at MLK Park from 11 to 11:20 a.m., at Lima West Apartments from 11:30 to 11:50 a.m. and at Brower/Maplewood Apartments from noon to 12:20 p.m.

LIMA, OH ・ 6 HOURS AGO