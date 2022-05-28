Social Media Week Lima 2022 conference planned

LIMA — Paint with watercolors with Jeanne Beutler from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 22 at the Putnam County District Library, 136 Putnam Parkway, Ottawa. The class is for beginners. There is a $10 fee.
The annual summertime tradition in Lima has moved a bit south due to construction, to VFW Post 1275, 124 E. Elm St., Lima. It kicks off the season Tuesday with its regular assortment of fresh foods and unique creations from vendors. It’s free to browse. Eagles Tribute Band. 7...
OTTAWA — Try mystery snack items during “Seaside Snack Shack” at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 22 at the Putnam County District Library, 136 Putnam Parkway, Ottawa. A reservation is required by Thursday, June 16. Submit the reservation by email to [email protected]. Be sure to inquire about...
LIMA — Three area meat processing facilities will benefit from $15 million in statewide grants to strengthen Ohio’s food supply chain, according to a Wednesday announcement from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. Keystone Meats of Lima, Kah Meats of Wapakoneta and Rodabaugh Bros. Meats of Pandora each received grants...
OTTAWA — The Putnam County Children’s Theatre will present Disney’s “Aladdin Jr.” at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 23 and Friday, June 24 and at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 25 at the Ottawa-Glandorf High School Auditorium, 630 Glendale Avenue, Ottawa. Tickets are $6 and are on...
A bit of Hollywood is visiting Springfield this week with the production of a television pilot filming in various locations of the city that will leave a lasting impression after the cameras are turned off. ABC Disney along with John Legend’s Get Lifted Film Co. are in town for the...
WAPAKONETA — Children services agencies in Auglaize, Hancock, Hardin, Logan, Mercer, Putnam, Shelby and Van Wert counties will each receive $110,500 in funding, part of a new performance incentives program through the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services. The program awarded $5 million to 52 county agencies Wednesday....
OTTAWA — Asphalt contracting is not a business that has traditionally been considered a woman’s role. But Michelle Harpe isn’t letting that slow her down. She says a lot of people wonder why a woman is in this business. “It does bother me, but it makes you...
CRIDERSVILLE — The Equestrian Therapy Program will hold a Bingo Bonanza with the doors opening at 5:30 p.m. and Bingo starting at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 25 at 22532 Bowsher (Grubb Road), Cridersville. Attendance is restricted to those 21 and older. Tickets are $100 ($125 at the door). Tickets...
LIMA — Lima schools has announced sites for the summer free lunch program running June 6 through Aug. 4. Lunch distribution will be held Monday through Thursday beginning at 11 a.m. and ending at 12:30 p.m. Children ages 1 to 18 may eat in at Heritage, Independence, Liberty and Unity schools. The Spartan Lunch Express will have a food truck at Lincoln Park and a second food truck at MLK Park from 11 to 11:20 a.m., at Lima West Apartments from 11:30 to 11:50 a.m. and at Brower/Maplewood Apartments from noon to 12:20 p.m.
Summer is the perfect time to grab a beach chair or blanket and head outside to hear some great tunes. Whether you prefer a concert near the lake or closer to your local park, here's a list of 8 amazing concert series taking place in Ohio this Summer.
Jon Husted is taking state politics into groundbreaking new territory. It’s ground better left unbroken. The lieutenant governor joined the board of directors of Columbus area–based Heartland Bank in March. The bank job is a paid position. His job with the state pays $176,000. Husted won’t say how...
SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP — The Apollo Career Center Board of Education will hold a public hearing on the issue of re-employing Michaael DuBois after his retirement at its regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, June 27 in Apollo’s board room, 3325 Shawnee Road, Lima. DuBois, currently employed as...
May 26 — Faith and Travis Christy, Wapakoneta, girl. May 27 — Rachel and Clay Diller, Columbus Grove, boy; Tara and Lance Osting, Fort Jennings, girl; Makayla and Nathaniel Ruffner, Lima, girl; Chloe and Adam Troyer, Elida, boy. May 28 — Caitlin and Adam Ostehage, Ottawa, girl.
Ohio's small towns possess a charm all their own. Even better, they are wonderful places to visit if you want to relax and enjoy some good old-fashioned hospitality. The experience will not disappoint.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Problem Solved - A Columbus grandmother contacted ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers after she claimed her bank withheld thousands of dollars from her when she tried to cash in two certificates of deposit. After attempts to claim her money failed for a year on...
WAPAKONETA — Businesses around Wapakonta are hosting their first year of First Fridays in 2022, joining several other nearby communities like St. Marys and Bellefontaine. Friday, June 3 from 5 p.m to 7 p.m. will feature the first annual “Taste of Wapakoneta” event, where for a flat fee of $30, individuals can try a food sample at each of the participating locations.
DAYTON, Ohio — On Wednesday, Ohio Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley announced her plan to help defray increased costs, from gas to groceries, by providing Ohio families with an inflation rebate of $350. With $350, every Ohioan who is eligible would have money back in their pocket to help...
OTTAWA — The Village of Ottawa is receiving $75,000 in grant funds from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, according to a Wednesday release from the department. This money is part of $500,000 in statewide grant funds awarded as part of ODNR’s Paddling Enhancement grant program to help expand opportunities for paddle sports and recreation in the state. Ottawa is one of nine political subdivisions in the state to be included in this round of awards, with each project receiving a maximum grant of $75,000.
