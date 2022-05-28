ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WEHT/WTVW

Police arrest woman on bicycle for drugs

By Rhett Baxley
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UN5sm_0ftTfHvc00

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville police (EPD) said they arrested a woman for drugs while riding a bicycle. Officers said they were in the area of Riverside Drive and Lodge about 12:30 a.m. on May 28 when they saw a woman riding a bicycle without the correct lights and reflectors on it.

Police said they were able to have the woman pull over her bicycle at the intersection of Riverside Drive and Pollack Ave. Officers discovered and advised the woman she had a warrant for her arrest according to a news release sent by EPD to Eyewitness News.

Police say Ataraxia employee threatened to shoot coworkers

The release said that officers placed her in handcuffs and searched her. Officers confirmed they found a clear glass jar contained a clear plastic bag with methamphetamine.

A police spokesperson said officers also located paraphernalia inside the woman’s backpack. The woman was transported to Vanderburgh County Confinement Center and booked with possessing a controlled substance according to EPD.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 9

Tony Bell
4d ago

so now the police can pull you over for not having a light on your bike cycle good God. no wonder crime is out of control

Reply
7
dustin silen
3d ago

they don't typically stop people for it unless they know they are druggies or criminals of some sort it they didn't have drugs or didn't constantly get into trouble with the law they would not have gotten stopped obviously the officer who stopped her new she would be up to no good

Reply
2
Sheri Frieze
4d ago

Dam, bad day for her, Crazy never heard of stopping you for that, good job chasing bicycles 🙄 Not much to do there 🤔🤔

Reply
3
Related
wamwamfm.com

Holland Man Faces Drug Charges

A Holland man was arrested on multiple drug charges following a traffic stop in Jasper yesterday. The driver was observed operating his vehicle with a driving status of suspended with a prior. After further investigation, the driver was found to be in possession of marijuana and paraphernalia. He was identified...
HOLLAND, IN
WEHT/WTVW

OPD: Shots fired at Gardenside Drive

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) responded to a shots fired call on Memorial Day. OPD says on May 30 around 1:30 p.m. they responded to the area of West 9th Street and Gardenside Drive for a firearm discharge. Police say upon arrival officers interviewed many witnesses who were present, and officers […]
OWENSBORO, KY
wevv.com

Evansville woman charged with Arson, accused of starting fire at apartment

A fire at an Evansville apartment complex landed a woman in jail on an arson charge. Police say 38-year-old Niki Rhodes of Evansville was arrested and charged with arson after an incident that happened Tuesday at an apartment on Sunburst Boulevard. Evansville Police Department officers and Evansville Fire Department crews...
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Police#Bike#Law Enforcement#Weht#Epd#Eyewitness News#Nexstar Media Inc
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

59-year-old Kenneth Grannon of Washington was arrested Saturday by WPD and charged with Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated. He was booked into the Daviess County Security Center on a $2,000 bond. Bond was posted. 19-year-old Alexis Fowler of Washington was arrested Sunday by WPD and charged with Residential Entry. She...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wrul.com

Nalley Arrested For Retail Theft

The Carmi Police Department responded to a call in regards to a theft at Carmi Wal-Mart. On May 27th, at about 2 p.m., an Officer with the CPD arrested 40 year old Ryan P Nalley of 509 N Ninth Street in Benton for Retail Theft. Upon further investigation into Nalley it was discovered that he had outstanding warrants in Franklin, Hamilton, and Clinton County.
CARMI, IL
wevv.com

Building hit by gunfire in Owensboro on Monday afternoon

Authorities in Owensboro, Kentucky, are looking for more information on a shooting that happened on Monday. The Owensboro Police Department says officers were called to the intersection at West 9th Street and Gardenside Drive around 1:30 p.m. Monday after shots were reportedly fired in the area. When police got there,...
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Missing Evansville woman found

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – UPDATE: According to EPD PIO Anna Gray, she has been found safe. A missing Evansville woman is believed to be in possible danger. Zoe Watts, 18, has gone missing. She was last heard from on May 18, and her last whereabouts were in Evansville. She has been described as 5’7″ and […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Martin County Woman Arrested on Drug Charges

A woman from Martin County has been arrested on several drug charges. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office says Tangelia Hunt-Browder of Shoals was arrested on the morning of Wednesday, March 25. There’s not much info on what happened during the arrest, but Browder was charged with resisting law enforcement...
MARTIN COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in Owensboro crash

A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries on Tuesday morning after a crash in Owensboro, Kentucky. The Owensboro Police Department says it happened around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of West 4th Street and Ewing Road. No information on how the crash happened has been released, but...
OWENSBORO, KY
FOX59

Bloomington man killed in Hendricks County crash

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — A Bloomington man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Hendricks County. According to officials, the man was headed westbound Sunday night on U.S. 40 near County Road 550 West when he went off the roadway. He then overcorrected causing his vehicle to cross the median and roll over. The vehicle […]
HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WCSD: Woman charged with identity theft

CARMI, Ill. (WEHT) – The White County Sheriff’s Department (WCSD) arrested someone accused of identity theft. WCSD says on May 25 around 11 a.m., Reporting Officer Sergeant Spencer responded to the White County Probation Office located at 307 East Cherry Street to find Nina L. Hankins. Law enforcement officials say they heard Hankins was located […]
WHITE COUNTY, IL
14news.com

Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in Owensboro, police say

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Police Department responded to the intersection of West 4th Street and Ewing Road for a crash that sent one person to the hospital. According to a press release, the crash happened around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. OPD says the crash involved a vehicle and...
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Funeral for little boy found in a suitcase

SALEM, Ind. (WEHT) – Mourners still don’t know the boy’s name or where he came from, but today, a southern Indiana community paid its respects to the child found in a suitcase in the woods more than a month ago. Donations helped fund a funeral in Salem, Indiana. And even though they didn’t know his real […]
SALEM, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Motorcycle crash leaves rider with serious injuries in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — A wreck in Owensboro left one motorcyclist with “potentially life-threatening injuries” late Tuesday morning, police say. According to the Owensboro Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of West 4th Street and Ewing Road for a crash between a vehicle and a motorcycle around 10:33 a.m. Police say the motorcycle rider […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy