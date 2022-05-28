ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamstown, VT

Drug bust leads to 4 arrests on multiple charges

By Richard Roman
 4 days ago

WILLIAMSTOWN, Vt. ( NEWS10 ) – On Friday, the Vermont State Police arrested four people for possession of crack cocaine, powder cocaine, marijuana, and fentanyl following an investigation. State Police suspected that crack cocaine was being distributed from a residence on Graham Road, during the month of April they said.

On May 27, Troopers with the Middlesex Barracks and Barre City Police Department executed a search warrant of the residence. According to police, during the course of the investigation, Rex Comstock, 42, of Williamstown was arrested for allegedly distributing crack cocaine from his residence.

During the search of the residence, Troopers located about 35 grams of crack cocaine and 7.8 grams of powder cocaine allegedly belonging to Alexander Cotton, 28, of Springfield, Massachusetts. Troopers also alleged that about 13 lbs of marijuana belonging to Comstock and 200 mg of fentanyl belonging to Alana Perras, 33, of Cabot were found at the residence.

Subsequently, the investigation revealed that Perras, and Seth Parry, 29, of Barre, were both in violation of their court-ordered conditions of release by violating their curfews.

1 dead after fatal car crash in Warren County

Comstock charged:

  • Possession of marijuana and dispensing or selling regulated drugs in a dwelling.

Cotton Charged:

  • Possession of cocaine.

Parry charged:

  • Violation of conditions of release.

Perras charged:

  • Possession of fentanyl and violation of conditions of release.

Cotton, Comstock, Perras, and Parry were taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks for processing. Comstock, Perras, and Parry were issued citations to appear in Orange County Superior Court – Criminal Division on June 15.

Cotton was taken to the Orange County Courthouse where he was arraigned on the charge of possession of cocaine in excess of 1 ounce. He was transported to Northeast Correctional Facility for lack of $15,000 bail.

mary
4d ago

Don’t release them keep in jail til court date. Or lock them up for good enough is enough . Judges do your jobs!

David Sammataro
4d ago

more of that progressive diversity that DEMOCRATIC party is giving to Vermont

Naugatuck police find pounds of drugs, weapons in traffic stop

NAUGATUCK — Police uncovered a large quantity of marijuana and some gun ammunition in a traffic stop after finding firearms and pounds of marijuana. Naugatuck police pulled over a motor vehicle on May 20 in the Bridge Street area that matched the description of another vehicle suspected to be involved in a criminal incident involving a firearm. A motor vehicle search uncovered 3 lbs and 7.2 ounces of packaged marijuana as well as one black Springfield XDS gun box containing two magazines loaded each with 5 and .43 caliber rounds as well as eight loose .45 caliber rounds.
Murder Suspect Arrested in Irvington

At 1:38 in the morning last Saturday, as the Memorial Day weekend was getting underway, Irvington Police pulled over a driver for running a red light on South Broadway. A check on the computer revealed that the driver, 29-year-old Natalia Suero, was wanted for First Degree Murder in her hometown of Charlotte, NC for the death of her two-year-old son, Jonathan Suero, last March 12.
