Bowling Green, KY

Memorial Day 2022: Share your photos of loved ones who served and sacrificed

By WBKO News Staff
WBKO
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As our country honors those who gave the...

www.wbko.com

WBKO

3 Degree Guarantee benefiting the Hospice of Southern Kentucky

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This month South Central Bank will be donating $25 to the Hospice of Southern Kentucky for every day that the weather team is within 3 degrees of the forecast high. Join the Hospice of Southern Kentucky Thursday June 2nd at 5:30 pm for the Butterfly Release event. The event will be located at 5872 Scottsville Road., Bowling Green, KY 42104. All are welcome!
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Hispanic/Latin American exhibit set to open at the Kentucky Museum

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - An exhibit featuring visual art created by Hispanic and Latin American Kentuckians will be on display at the Kentucky Museum starting Friday. The exhibit, named “Nuestro Hogar Kentucky, Our Kentucky Home,” is a traveling exhibit that will be shown in every region of the state. Each piece is still being carefully inspected and cataloged as the exhibit is being assembled. For June, they will be displayed here in Bowling Green at the Kentucky Museum on the campus of WKU. The goal of the exhibit is to share Hispanic and Latin American experiences in the commonwealth.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Pet of the Week: Pride

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Pet of the Week is a new segment on WBKO. Each week you can learn more about adoptable pets from the Bowling Green/Warren County Humane Society. Today’s Pet of the Week is Pride, a 10 month old Pitbull mix. Pride is such a sweet boy! He came to us as an owner who surrendered due to no fault of his own. His previous owner did not have the time for him that he deserved. Pride has done extremely well here at our facility! He is very outgoing and walks well on a leash (he likes to pull slightly). He also does very well in our dog play groups. Simply put he’s a good boy who gets along great with dogs! With that said, he is not a fan of cats! We cat tested him at our shelter and he showed aggression towards cats, this was towards kittens and adult cats.
WARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

No New Clothes Pledge

Simpson County Sheriff asks for assistance in stolen debit card case. Bowling Green residents take part in the Murph Challenge in honor of Memorial Day.
SIMPSON COUNTY, KY
WBKO

KSP seeking help in Horse Cave cold case

HORSE CAVE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky State Police is asking for assistance in solving the murder of James Perkins, who was found dead at his home in Horse Cave on Nov. 8, 2002. Police said Perkins was last seen leaving a party of some friends, and then traveled to...
HORSE CAVE, KY
wnky.com

KSP asks for public’s help in unsolved murder

HORSE CAVE, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police is asking for help in the 2002 unsolved murder of James Perkins. A release by KSP stated Perkins was last seen leaving a party of some friends before going to his residence. Friends of the victim discovered his body the next day at this home, stated the release.
HORSE CAVE, KY
WBKO

ABC meteorologists participating in ‘No New Clothes Pledge’

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WBKO’s Ariella Scalese along with other members of ABC’s meteorologist team are taking part in the “No New Clothes Pledge”. The pledge begins June 1 and lasts until Sept. 1. The community, including Good Morning America’s Meteorologist, Ginger Zee, is pausing...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

A lovely, but hot Memorial Day

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Hopefully you enjoyed the weekend, and for some of you the weekend is lingering into today. A gorgeous morning will lead into a warm and breezy afternoon. The UV index is at a 9 today, which means sunburn is possible in just 15 minutes. Make sure you are staying hydrated and taking breaks in the shade today. Tomorrow will be even hotter and the humidity will start to increase ahead of some scattered showers/storms on Wednesday. A better chance to see some rain comes on Thursday, then temperatures cool down a bit into the first weekend of June.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wdrb.com

More concerts announced as part of Kentucky State Fair free concert series

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More free concerts were announced Wednesday for the 118th Kentucky State Fair. Fair organizers announced three more performers, including a Thursday, Aug. 18, show by Russell Dickerson with Tyler Booth and a Saturday, Aug. 20, show featuring Black Stone Cherry and Ayron Jones. Happy Together Tour...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WBKO

A hot way to wrap up the month of May

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - So far we’ve had three 90 degree days this month and today may just make four!. Today’s UV index is even higher than yesterday, at a 10. That means sunburn is possible within just 15 minutes. Tomorrow will be hot too and there will be a slight chance for showers. Areas north and west of Bowling Green could see an isolated severe storm. A better chance for showers on Thursday, with an isolated severe storm possible. Friday into the weekend looks cooler and mainly dry.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Jumping into June!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s the start of meteorological summer and the atmosphere is giving us all the heat!. Warmer by Sunday with an isolated afternoon shower/storm. Today will be another scorcher! Temps will top out in the low 90s for many. However, a few locations may catch a cooling shower or thundershower late day. Areas north and west of Bowling Green could see an isolated severe storm. A better chance for showers on Thursday, with an isolated severe storm possible. Friday into the weekend looks cooler and mainly dry. Expect a slow warming trend for the first weekend of June. Small rain chances return for the beginning of next week.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

400 Mile Yard Sale is back

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-After two years of uncertainty, the 400 Mile Yard Sale is back and better than ever!. Fr its 18th year, the sale will feature antique stores and small town shops along Highway 68. Communities partake in the four days of fun with families setting up lemonade stands, rummage sales and barn sales.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

National STEM Scholars gather at Gatton Academy this week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - 10 middle school teachers from eight states are currently taking part in the National STEM Scholar Program on Western Kentucky University’s Campus. The program was created in partnership between the National Stem Cell Foundation and the Gatton Academy of Math and Science. Ten teachers...
BOWLING GREEN, KY

