ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Motion filed to dismiss charges in toddler death case

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

PORT GIBSON, Miss. (AP) — A motion has been filed to dismiss the case involving a Mississippi man who is accused of killing his 14-month-old daughter.

According to court documents, 22nd Circuit Court Assistant District Attorney Patrick E. Beasley asked Friday to dismiss charges against Morris Bevily IV without prejudice, WDAM-TV reported.

Bevily was indicted for capital murder in 2019 for the death of his daughter, Jurayah Smith. He has pleaded not guilty in the case. His wife, T’Kia Bevily, was also charged with capital murder but a jury this month found her not guilty of the charge.

In the motion, Beasley said the state contends there is not enough evidence to prosecute Bevily.

The proposed dismissal will be brought to a Claiborne County judge for a decision. There’s no word on when that will issued.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mississippi#Violent Crime#Ap#22nd Circuit Court#Wdam Tv
MyArkLaMiss

Fatal crash in Ouachita Parish claims life of Monroe man

OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD)— On Thursday, May 26, at approximately 4:15 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a two-vehicle crash that happened on Louisiana Highway 617 south of LA Hwy. 838. Prince Sparks, 77 of Monroe passed away due to his injuries from the crash. According to a release, a preliminary investigation revealed that […]
WJTV 12

Shooting at car dealership leads to lockdown at Natchez High

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez High School was placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon after a man fired a gun at the GMC dealership on D’Evereux Drive. The Natchez Democrat reported Devonte Perry was arrested after 3:30 p.m. in connection to the incident. Police said he ran from the scene but was later arrested in the […]
NATCHEZ, MS
WLBT

JPD: 15-year-old in critical condition after being shot by teenager

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 15-year-old boy was shot by another teenager in Jackson on Friday. Jackson Police Department says 15-year-old Cincere Robinson shot 15-year-old Kenkalius Howard in the side on Prosperity Street. According to JPD, Robinson is charged with aggravated assault. Robinson told authorities that he reached for Howard’s...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

924K+
Followers
448K+
Post
417M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy