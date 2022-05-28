ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, IL

Robert J. Gianfrancisco, age 54

WSPY NEWS
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobert J. Gianfrancisco, age 54, of Oswego, IL passed away on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at his home. He was born on February 22, 1968 in Chicago, IL the son of Thomas and Marilyn (Vogt) Gianfrancisco. Bob was united in marriage on April 13, 2022 to Peggy Wilson. Mr....

www.wspynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSPY NEWS

Bonnie Lea Middaugh, 73

Bonnie Lea Middaugh, age 73, of Somonauk, IL died Sunday, May 22, 2022, at Edward Hospital in Naperville, IL surrounded by her family and friends. She was born February 19, 1949, in Sandwich, IL the daughter of the late James B and Mary Reinhardt Riis. She was raised in Sandwich, Yorkville, and Sheridan, IL.
SANDWICH, IL
WSPY NEWS

Cecile Ann Ernest, 83

Cecile Ann Ernest, 83, of Plainfield, Illinois passed away on May 30, 2022. Cecile was born on August 21, 1938 in Chicago, Illinois to Leo and Bernice Osinski. Cecile was a parishioner at St. Barbara Catholic Church in Brookfield, and later in retirement a member at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Sandwich, IL. She co-owned Fleetwood Florist with her husband, Lee, in Cicero, IL for 40 years. They retired to Sandwich in 1999 and enjoyed living and boating in Lake Holiday with family and friends. She enjoyed volunteering at the Opera House in Sandwich and she also enjoyed making desserts, especially cookies, for family and friends for all occasions.
WSPY NEWS

Wynn R. Bridge, 90

Wynn R. Bridge, age 90, of Bristol, IL passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022 at his home. He was born on September 10, 1931 in Bristol, IL the son of Wynn and Elizabeth (Swartz) Bridge. Wynn was united in marriage on May 23, 1953 to Thelma Crouch and they...
WSPY NEWS

Wayne Gunderson, 90

Wayne Gunderson, 90, of Leland, IL passed away Monday, May 30, 2022 at Willow Crest Nursing Pavilion in Sandwich, IL. He was born October 25, 1931 in Leland, IL the son of Milton and Esther (Terry) Gunderson. He married Annette Mae Hanson on January 18, 1952 in Leland, IL. He was widowed in 1986. He later married Delores Aschinger on October 25, 1991 in Las Vegas, NV. He was a veteran of the Korean conflict serving in the US Army. He was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church, American Legion, Elk’s Club, Moose Club, Local 130 Plumbers Union and served as a board member of the Leland School District for many years. He was an active member of the community. He enjoyed coaching youth baseball and was general sports “know it all.” He also loved to golf, bowl, and was a dedicated fan of the Chicago White Sox. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family.
LELAND, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Plano, IL
City
Yorkville, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Obituaries
City
Oswego, IL
Chicago, IL
Obituaries
City
Glendale Heights, IL
WSPY NEWS

Michael C. Josefchuk, 76

Michael C. Josefchuk, 76, of Sandwich, IL. passed away on Sunday, May 29, 2022 at his home. He was born November 24, 1945 in Berwyn, IL. the son of Michael and Julia (Niwa) Josefchuk. He enjoyed fishing and competed in many fishing tournaments. Most of all he loved spending time with his family and his dog “Bear.”
SANDWICH, IL
WSPY NEWS

Bench dedicated to Plano teacher

A bench at Centennial School in Plano is being dedicated to a beloved elementary school teacher. Helen Smith taught at Centennial for 25 years and was active with the Plano Education Foundation and Plano Library, according to a news release from the Plano 88 School District. The bench design is...
PLANO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Hines VA Hospital Outreach Team In Morris and Channahon During June.

The Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital Outreach Team along with the Grundy County Veterans Assistance Commission will be enrolling Veterans and answering questions about VA health care and other veterans’ benefits, in Morris, on Monday, June 6th and, in Channahon, on Wednesday, June 8th. The team will be available,...
CHANNAHON, IL
WSPY NEWS

Joliet woman charged in fatal crash

A Joliet woman is accused of causing a crash that killed someone from Aurora in March. The Joliet Police Department says that 46-year-old Maria Aiello, of Joliet, was under the influence of drugs during a crash that resulted in the death of 50-year-old Ednalice Pagan-Romney, of Aurora, at the intersection of Glenwood Avenue and Springfield Avenue on March 15.
JOLIET, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restore Church#Plumbers Union Local#Zebra Plumbing#Union Grove#Funeral Services
WSPY NEWS

Oven explosion leads to fire in Naperville factory

The Naperville Fire Department responded to a fire at a commercial factory in the 1500 block of Ogden Avenue Tuesday afternoon. The fire department says a commercial oven exploded and fire and smoke was coming out. Several more fire departments were called into investigate due to the size of the building and the amount of smoke. No one was hurt.
NAPERVILLE, IL
WSPY NEWS

CASA opens a clubhouse of hope and happiness in Yorkville

In a world of trouble, children land in the courtrooms from poor choices, mistakes made by their parent or another adult. Some may be awaiting foster home placement. But for those scary moments of unsure times and struggles, there are other rooms full of hope, where happiness can overcome sadness.
YORKVILLE, IL
WSPY NEWS

Fallen soldiers honored in Yorkville on Memorial Day

Hundreds gathered in Yorkville on Monday to honor fallen service members during the Yorkville American Legion’s annual Memorial Day Service in Town Square Park. Post Commander Anthony Cella spoke about the thirteen service members killed in a terrorist attack in Afghanistan in August last year. He says that Memorial Day is about thanking the service members who never made it home.
YORKVILLE, IL
WSPY NEWS

Yorkville police commanders graduate from FBI leadership academy

A group of Yorkville police commanders graduated from an FBI leadership training recently. Chief of Police Jim Jensen brought the group before the Yorkville City Council last week. The training had three parts. Chief Jensen says that Yorkville's command staff is the best in the county. Deputy Chief Behr Pfizenmaier...
YORKVILLE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
The Exponent

4 arrested in alleged Aldi's counterfeiting attempt

Four Illinois people were arrested Sunday on charges related to counterfeiting at the West Lafayette Aldi's Supermarket. About 5:39 p.m. Sunday, West Lafayette police responded to a report that a woman was attempting to pass a counterfeit bill at Aldi’s, 210 Sagamore Parkway W., according to a news release.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WSPY NEWS

Area police reports for May 30, 2022

Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. DeKalb County Sheriff's Office:. DeKalb County deputies on Saturday arrested 29-year-old Jose Garcia, of Hinckley. Police say...
PLANO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Mendota woman killed in UTV crash in Wisconsin

A Mendota woman was killed in a UTV crash in Mercer, Wisconsin on Sunday. A news release from the Iron County, Wisconsin Sheriff’s Office says the 39-year-old woman was on a UTV with five other people when the vehicle crashed and overturned into a river. Four of the riders...
MERCER, WI
WSPY NEWS

Fourteen people hurt in boat fire in Seneca Saturday

Illinois State Police District 17 says fourteen people were hurt Saturday afternoon in an explosion and fire in a boat at Spring Brook Marina in Seneca. Police say there were seventeen people on the forty foot boat at the time. Twelve were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. One was flown to a hospital with what police say are serious injuries. One marina employee was also hurt and was taken to an area hospital.
SENECA, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man, 33, killed in South Shore shooting

CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in the South Shore neighborhood. The 33-year-old was standing in the courtyard of an apartment complex around 1:54 p.m. in the 7800 block of South Colfax Avenue when he was struck in the torso by gunfire, police said. He was...
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Rockford man accused of dragging pregnant woman out of vehicle

A Rockford man is accused of dragging a pregnant woman out of vehicle on Saturday, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office. Police say 22-year-old Seth Brumfield, of Rockford, had gotten into an argument with his girlfriend, who is pregnant with Brumfield's child, in the 100 block of Greenwood Acres in DeKalb while in a vehicle. Police allege that Brumfield dragged the woman over the center console, out the driver's side door, and into a yard.
ROCKFORD, IL
WSPY NEWS

Skid-steer loader thief sentenced in Grundy County

A Minooka man was sentenced in a Grundy County Theft case on May 19th. Sam Watters pleaded guilty to Theft, a class three felony and was placed on two years of second chance probation. He was also sentenced to 12 days in the Grundy County Jail and must pay around...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy