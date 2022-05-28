Robert J. Gianfrancisco, age 54

Wayne Gunderson, 90, of Leland, IL passed away Monday, May 30, 2022 at Willow Crest Nursing Pavilion in Sandwich, IL. He was born October 25, 1931 in Leland, IL the son of Milton and Esther (Terry) Gunderson. He married Annette Mae Hanson on January 18, 1952 in Leland, IL. He was widowed in 1986. He later married Delores Aschinger on October 25, 1991 in Las Vegas, NV. He was a veteran of the Korean conflict serving in the US Army. He was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church, American Legion, Elk’s Club, Moose Club, Local 130 Plumbers Union and served as a board member of the Leland School District for many years. He was an active member of the community. He enjoyed coaching youth baseball and was general sports “know it all.” He also loved to golf, bowl, and was a dedicated fan of the Chicago White Sox. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family.

