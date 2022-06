ARLINGTON, Texas — The Rays won on Wednesday, which of course is what matters most, as they beat the Rangers 4-3 in 11 innings. Ji-Man Choi delivered a one-out double to score Harold Ramirez, who started the inning on second, capping an intense at-bat in which Rays manager Kevin Cash was earlier ejected for objecting to a call, and Matt Wisler pitched a 1-2-3 bottom of the 11th to seal it.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 19 MINUTES AGO