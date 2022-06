June (date to be announced) 9:30 p.m.-12 a.m. Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598. Call the Crawford Park District to the list for a pop-up program on Midnight Mothing! Ohio is home to thousands of species of beautiful moths, most of which are nocturnal. Special lights will be used to attract them to a mothing sheet, so stop in any time after dark for an up-close look at them. There will even be opportunities to hold some of the bigger moths! Watch Facebook for updates on when this event will take place since we are aiming for a warm, windless night. If you’d like to be added to a contact list for this event, please call the Crawford Park District at 419-683-9000. Lowe-Volk Park is located 3 miles north of US Route 30. For more information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District, visit our web site at www.crawfordpd.org or follow us on Facebook.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO