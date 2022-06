Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano says he will refuse to bring charges if Virginia moves to restrict abortion rights in the state. Descano says he wants to make it clear that Fairfax County would not go along with any attempt to make abortion illegal, and if the Republican governor is able to get new restrictions in place, Fairfax County would not prosecute any woman or abortion provider.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO