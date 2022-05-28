ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland Christian Women's Connection next luncheon set for June 8

 4 days ago

The Midland Christian Women's Connection will host a luncheon 12-2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 8 at the Midland Country Club. Michelle Clary, owner of Clarey's...

Midland Saxophone Quartet announces upcoming June performances

Midland Saxophone Quartet has several performances scheduled throughout June in Midland. The Midland Saxophone Quartet has three upcoming performances in June in Midland. The Quartet is pleased to announce that Phil Bossenberger will join them on alto saxophone as Jon Van Regenmorter has accepted a job offer in Austin, Texas. The group will miss Van Regenmorter's skill, leadership and camaraderie, but Bossenberger is an educated musician who is willing to tolerate a group of engineers and an accountant.
Midland's Memorial Day parade returns to downtown for annual celebration

MIDLAND - The Memorial Day parade returned on Monday morning after a two-year hiatus to downtown Midland for the annual tradition to honor fallen soldiers. Hundreds of Midland area residents wore patriotic attire and sunscreen for the hot, sunny morning. Floats and vehicles representing political campaigns and local organizations drove along the downtown district with leaders and community members waving and passing out candy to parade watchers. As in the past, the parade started on West Main Street, then turned onto Rodd Street and ended in front of King's Daughter's Home, where the Midland High, Dow High and...
Halls celebrate 67th anniversary

Rita and Larry Hall (Photo provided/Missy Hall) Larry and Rita Hall are celebrating their 67th anniversary. Larry married the former Rita Anderson on May 28, 1955 in Gladwin. Larry and Rita have four children, John Hall, Randy Hall, Kirk Hall and Melinda "Missy" Hall. They also have 14 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Lake Street Local bringing pirate bar back this season

If you see a pirate ship while in Port Austin, it will not be for the reasons you normally think of. The Lake Street Local bar and restaurant took a chance last year adding a pirate ship bar to its outdoor patio area and calling it The Pirate's Cove, with locals loving it so much that the pirate theme has been expanded further.
Port Austin honors those who sacrificed lives for their country

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. On Monday, a doctor at the Bad Axe VA clinic received a special honor during the annual Memorial Day service at Port Austin's Veterans Waterfront Park. Dr. John Klosowski, DO, was presented with an American flag for his service...
Irons woman named to DePauw University dean's list

GREENCASTLE, Ind. — Tarah Lang, of Irons, has been named to DePauw University's dean's list for the spring semester. The Dean's List recognizes students who achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
Mecosta County COA seeking volunteers to serve local seniors

MECOSTA COUNTY — The Mecosta County Commission on Aging is seeking volunteers to help service seniors in the community. Here are a couple of opportunities. Home Maintenance: Spring is here and summer’s just around the corner. Now is the time of year we get outside and get some exercise and fresh air. What better way to exercise than to help our community seniors keep up with their yard work?
Midland Daily News’ website, OurMidland.com, offers community news, wire reports, business, sports and entertainment.

