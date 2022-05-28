Midland Christian Women's Connection next luncheon set for June 8

MIDLAND - The Memorial Day parade returned on Monday morning after a two-year hiatus to downtown Midland for the annual tradition to honor fallen soldiers. Hundreds of Midland area residents wore patriotic attire and sunscreen for the hot, sunny morning. Floats and vehicles representing political campaigns and local organizations drove along the downtown district with leaders and community members waving and passing out candy to parade watchers. As in the past, the parade started on West Main Street, then turned onto Rodd Street and ended in front of King's Daughter's Home, where the Midland High, Dow High and...

