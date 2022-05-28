Challenge Cup final: Wigan's Jai Field scores spectacular try against Huddersfield

Great Britain's Reece Prescod won the 100m at the Golden Spike athletics meet in Ostrava with a new personal best. Prescod crossed the line in 9.93 seconds, beating Yohan Blake, Zharnel Hughes and Akani Simbine. It is the third fastest 100m ever by a Briton, behind Linford Christie's time of...
The PGA Tour says it will sanction players who compete in next week's $25m Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational. Major winners Dustin Johnson and Sergio Garcia are among 42 players confirmed so far for the first of eight events. The PGA Tour rejected requests for waivers from players who want to...
Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy has been charged with another count of rape. The 27-year-old is now accused of eight counts of rape, one count of sexual assault and one count of attempted rape after a new complainant came forward. Mr Mendy pleaded not guilty last month to all but...
Welsh rider Mark Purslow has died following an accident during qualifying for the 2022 Isle of Man TT races. A statement from Isle of Man TT Races said the accident involving the 29-year-old happened on Wednesday at Ballagarey. "The TT Races will continue - but always with Mark in mind,"...
