On May 26 the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services reported one confirmed case of strangles and 40 exposed horses in Palm Beach County, Florida. A 9-year-old gelding used for pleasure riding started showing clinical signs, including a 103 fever and upper respiratory signs, on May 23. He then tested positive on May 25. His vaccination status is unknown, and he is under official quarantine. This is the 33rd confirmed strangles case in Florida in 2022.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO