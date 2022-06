MindTravel brings its Silent Walking Meditation to Santa Barbara on Saturday, June 4th. The meeting location is below. Allow yourself to be carried away by the deep feeling of freedom and connection with MindTravel’s Silent Walking Meditation. We will gather at a designated point and will receive headphones to wear for the duration of the experience. Once the group reaches the pinnacle of the hike, we will take time to share the view and experience before heading back down to the bottom of the path.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO