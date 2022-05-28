ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

U2 tribute band planning Saturday night Glendale show

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04nRYL_0ftTajhJ00

A U2 tribute band will perform a free show at Westgate Saturday night in Glendale.

Wide Awake plays a free show at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 28 at Fountain Park within the Westgate Entertainment District, at 6770 N. Sunrise Blvd.

Band members include Thomas Blanco (Bono), Alan Garcia (The Edge), Heather Wannlund (Adam Clayton/Anna Clayton) and Daniel Dumire (Larry Mullen Jr.).

Wide Awake began in September 2014 in Mesa.

Visit wideawakeu2.com .

Comments / 0

Related
12 News

'It's almost like the whole city was built with it': Thousands of Tempe homes could have expired pipes

TEMPE, Ariz. — A recent pipe rupture that spilled around 8 million gallons of water and closed a major Valley highway put Tempe's water infrastructure back in the news. Checking water main lines is now a priority for Tempe officials since the incident, but Tempe residents should be turning their attention to a different type of water infrastructure: sewage pipes.
TEMPE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Entertainment
City
Glendale, AZ
City
Mesa, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Entertainment
12news.com

Huge dust devil captured on camera in Chandler

CHANDLER, Ariz. — The Valley is no stranger to dust devils, but this one was a doozy!. 12 News Weather Watcher Corinna Cruse Joy captured a dramatic dust devil over the Memorial Day weekend near Riggs and Gilbert roads in the East Valley. Dust devil diameters range from 10...
CHANDLER, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Shea Homes closes on 5 new land deals across the Valley

Shea Homes, winner of the MAME Builder of the Year award three consecutive years beginning in 2019, announced five major land acquisitions in the first five months of 2022. The acquisitions crisscross the Valley in Scottsdale, Peoria, Mesa, Cave Creek and Glendale and will total more than 1,200 new homes.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona man loses hot dog business in crash on Route 66

PHOENIX - A Chandler man who owns a hot dog business is left to pick up the pieces after losing everything in a crash on Route 66. Back on May 13, Richie Vaia, owner of Richie V's Chicago Dogs, stopped by FOX 10 AZAM to talk about his upcoming trip to Chicago where he would hand out free Chicago dogs along Route 66 as part of a plan to raise awareness for mental health.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bono
12 News

Mesa dog survives coyote attack

MESA, Ariz. — A Mesa man watched in horror as a coyote hopped a six-foot wall with ease and attacked his one-year-old chihuahua mix. Fortunately, the dog, Buddy, survived. His owner, Jerry Dempsey, said he was shocked not only that the coyote so easily hopped into his backyard but also that the coyote came into such a developed area to attack Buddy.
MESA, AZ
Greyson F

California Sub Shop Opening 6 Locations Around Town

New sandwich options are coming to metro Phoenix.amirali mirhashemian/Unsplash. The classic sandwich has been a staple for just about everyone over the years. There’s something comforting about an expertly made sandwich that’s packed full of toppings. And yet making the perfect sandwich at home is surprisingly difficult. It takes all kinds of toppings and ingredients to craft. It’s often more expensive to scrounge up everything from the grocery store than to just head out to a restaurant and have the sandwich made for you. Well, for sandwich lovers here in metro Phoenix, things are about to get easier and tastier with the launch of a new sandwich shop.
kjzz.org

Phoenix's Boycott Bar is one of the last lesbian bars in America

When the pandemic began, bars around the country were hit hard — maybe harder than any other kind of business because they depend on people gathering in a place together. Unlike restaurants, they couldn’t really do take out and, unlike retail, there wasn’t much to sell online.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U2#Wide Awake
AZFamily

18-year-old man shot, killed while driving on I-17 in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a man is dead after being shot while driving on the I-17 freeway in north Phoenix on Wednesday. It happened around 4 a.m. near Thunderbird Road. Officers told Arizona’s Family the man ended up on the northbound off-ramp. Video from the scene showed a heavy police presence centered on a car on the off-ramp with closures on the frontage road. According to officials, 18-year-old Jayden Carnow-Garcia had been shot several times and was found dead inside the car. Police say the vehicle had been struck by multiple bullets. No suspects are in custody, and detectives are investigating to learn what led up to the shooting.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Highway between Phoenix and Payson closed because of brush fire

PHOENIX – Traffic on State Route 87 was delayed on Friday afternoon because of a brush fire along the route between Phoenix and Payson, authorities said. SR 87 northeast of metro Phoenix is also known as the Beeline Highway. The fire was burning around milepost 209 of the highway, near the Four Peaks Wilderness area.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

A look inside IDA on McKinley shipping container housing project

From journeying across the ocean to transporting people into new, sustainable homes, these 66 recycled shipping containers were made to move. IDA on McKinley is the tallest development built from shipping containers in the nation, according to design-build firm Local Studio. Opening in June, the six-story building features 18 one- and two-bedroom apartments, with ground-floor space for commercial tenants.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
AZFamily

Scottsdale woman says pet sitter mistreated dog, trashed home

Paradise Valley man helps the neighborhood by cleaning up dog poop, trash. Jim Saunders calls himself the "Poop Fairy" and has taken it upon himself to keep his Paradise Valley community clean. Trouble hiring has led to some Phoenix-area city pools remaining closed for summer. Updated: 2 hours ago. |
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
kjzz.org

More than 250 animals killed in Phoenix barn fire

Phoenix firefighters responded to a large barn fire on 67th Avenue and Baseline Road in Laveen on Saturday. Capt. Todd Keller says investigators found more than 250 dead animals. “One of the significant things about this was that making access to the barn was quite a distance, let alone they...
PHOENIX, AZ
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
3K+
Followers
11K+
Post
367K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy