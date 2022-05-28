Operational Update: 140 tons of Medical Aid to Ukraine; Prenatal Vitamins to Afghanistan and More
Over the past seven days, Direct Relief delivered 330 shipments of requested medical aid to 48 U.S. states and territories and seven countries worldwide, including Ukraine. The shipments contained 4.3 million defined daily doses of medication, including N-95 masks, mental health medications, antibiotics, chronic disease medications, nutritional products, insulin, and cancer...www.directrelief.org
