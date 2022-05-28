ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Operational Update: 140 tons of Medical Aid to Ukraine; Prenatal Vitamins to Afghanistan and More

By Lara Cooper
Direct Relief
Direct Relief
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Over the past seven days, Direct Relief delivered 330 shipments of requested medical aid to 48 U.S. states and territories and seven countries worldwide, including Ukraine. The shipments contained 4.3 million defined daily doses of medication, including N-95 masks, mental health medications, antibiotics, chronic disease medications, nutritional products, insulin, and cancer...

www.directrelief.org

Comments / 0

Related
Direct Relief

Direct Relief Pre-Positions Medical Supplies for Hurricane Season 2022

With the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season officially starting on June 1, Direct Relief is staging caches of emergency medical supplies along the U.S. Gulf and Atlantic Coasts and throughout the Caribbean and Central America. The caches contain the medical items most needed in the wake of a disaster, including trauma supplies, antibiotics, and medications for diabetes, hypertension and other chronic conditions.
ADVOCACY
Direct Relief

Three Months Into Ukraine Crisis, More Than 650 Tons of Medical Aid and $14.6 Million in Direct Financial Assistance Provided

In the three months since the invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces on February 24, 2022, Direct Relief has emerged as one of the largest charitable providers of medical aid to Ukraine, delivering more than 650 tons (1.3 million pounds) of medicines and supplies and providing over $14.6 million in direct financial assistance to other organizations in the region. The cash assistance has included direct payments for refugees to cover prescription medication costs, as well as operating funds for health facilities providing care in Ukraine.
ADVOCACY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Tennessee State
Salon

Largest-ever Medicare premium hikes: Biden just handed a huge “gift to McConnell” ahead of midterms

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. The Biden administration quietly announced last week that it will leave in place one of the largest-ever Medicare premium hikes for the remainder of 2022, despite federal health officials' decision to restrict coverage of the expensive and potentially ineffective Alzheimer's drug that drove the increase.
U.S. POLITICS
Direct Relief

Ensuring Safe Childbirth in Lebanon

Editor’s note: This article was originally published by Anera on May 5, 2022. Giving birth is no easy task wherever you may live. But today, in Lebanon, pregnancy and birthing have become even more challenging. The cost of healthcare for women, especially during pregnancy and after childbirth, is almost insurmountable in Lebanon’s deteriorating economy. The price of healthy food and medicine has skyrocketed. Health services also are negatively impacted by the crisis. Anera’s Lebanon office continually receives appeals and alerts from partner institutions, healthcare centers and hospitals regarding shortages in OB-GYN equipment, supplies and treatments.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Gere
Direct Relief

Why a Pharmacist May Be the Best-Kept Secret on a Health Care Team

Unbeknownst to some, doctors of pharmacy are responsible for more than medications. Their accessibility to patients – they’re often right there when patients pick up medications and can meet with patients more frequently and for longer than many medical doctors – has created a pathway for health care teams to develop relationships, support efficient medication management, and find gaps within patient care. They’re also the only doctor who interacts with every specialist a patient may see throughout their treatment.
SAN FERNANDO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prenatal Vitamins#Vitamins C#Humanitarian Aid#Ukraine#Medical Aid#Baxter International
Direct Relief

New Mexico’s Largest Raging Wildfire Has Forced Tens of Thousands from their Homes

The largest of more than a dozen wildfires blazing across the southwestern United States has forced tens of thousands from their homes and threatened entire villages. Propelled by fierce winds, and defying the efforts of more than 1,800 firefighters and other responders, the Calf Canyon/Hermit’s Peak Fire has grown to more than 236,000 acres in New Mexico, according to the governmental National Wildfire Coordinating Group. A spokesperson for the state’s governor said that 277 structures have been destroyed thus far.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Direct Relief

New Technology Aids Wildfire Response

As wildfires continue to grow in duration, scale and severity in the United States, a new slate of data-based tools is being honed to help government officials, first responders, and nonprofits make more informed decisions. At an online panel discussion hosted today by CrisisReady – a research partnership between Direct...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Direct Relief

Managing Diabetes Takes Much More than Medication. Meet Three Organizations Thinking Beyond the Needle.

At CommunityHealth, a free clinic in Chicago, about half of patients live with a chronic condition. Approximately a quarter have diabetes. Diabetes is a complex condition that generally requires changes to diet and exercise as well as careful monitoring and medication. “You’re often assuming, as a medical provider, that they may be able to join a gym or be able to buy exercise equipment,” said Laura Starr, director of development and communications at CommunityHealth.
CHICAGO, IL
Direct Relief

Direct Relief

Santa Barbara, CA
1K+
Followers
554
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

Humanitarian news and disaster reporting by Direct Relief, a non-profit, non-partisan organization that helps people affected by poverty and disasters globally

 https://www.directrelief.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy