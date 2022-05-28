Operational Update: 140 tons of Medical Aid to Ukraine; Prenatal Vitamins to Afghanistan and More

Editor’s note: This article was originally published by Anera on May 5, 2022. Giving birth is no easy task wherever you may live. But today, in Lebanon, pregnancy and birthing have become even more challenging. The cost of healthcare for women, especially during pregnancy and after childbirth, is almost insurmountable in Lebanon’s deteriorating economy. The price of healthy food and medicine has skyrocketed. Health services also are negatively impacted by the crisis. Anera’s Lebanon office continually receives appeals and alerts from partner institutions, healthcare centers and hospitals regarding shortages in OB-GYN equipment, supplies and treatments.

