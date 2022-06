Wow, it's here! We are already kicking off the 2022 concert season at PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, NJ. Are you excited? What shows will you be attending this summer?. I have a few shows circled on my calendar. I will totally be going to the Keith Urban show on Friday, July 29th. I plan on seeing Wiz Khalifa and Logic on Wednesday, August 17th too. As you can tell, I can listen to all genres of music. The full 2022 concert schedule is below. They have awesome shows scheduled for October!

HOLMDEL, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO