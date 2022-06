When we started the second half of the biennium, the chair of my Health Care Committee, Bill Lippert, told the new members that the second year of the biennium is totally unlike the first, especially during the last two weeks. He was right, but his warning did not describe the intensity of those weeks. It felt like a whirlwind. The pressure mounted to get bills through both the House and Senate before a predicted last day of May 13. This meant bills went back and forth sometimes two to three times with amendments to vote on. Sometimes a “committee of conference” was required before both bodies could agree. Finally though, most were approved by the respective bodies and sent to the Governor. He always has the option to veto, which he exercised many times this session.

VERMONT STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO