Suspect fires shots, barricades himself in Orem home

UPDATE: 5/28/22 11:08 a.m.

OREM, Utah ( ABC4 ) – At around 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning, officers with the Orem Police Dept. responded to the area of 800 S Orem Blvd. to a report of a car accident.

The suspect involved in the accident reportedly fled the scene toward the area of 1000 S 100 E.

Officers located the suspect, and shots were fired by the suspect as he was running toward a home, police say.

Officers responded by engaging the suspect with several shots.

The suspect reportedly ran into the home, which he does not live at, and barricaded himself inside.

(Courtesy of Tracy Smith, ABC4)

Officers were able to speak with the suspect, and negotiations with him were started.

The other occupants of the home were safely evacuated.

The suspect told officers he was injured and “peacefully gave up,” according to Orem Police.

Officers took the suspect into custody and transported him to the hospital with injuries.

All of the officers involved were uninjured, and the Utah County Officer Involved Critical Incident Team was called out to investigate the incident.

Orem Police is thanking all police agencies that responded to assist in the incident.

ORIGINAL STORY: 5/28/22 10:01 a.m.

OREM, Utah ( ABC4 ) – Orem Police responded to “an incident” near 1000 South and Main St. Saturday morning.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area if possible.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

