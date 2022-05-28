ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC4

Suspect fires shots, barricades himself in Orem home

By Ryan Bittan
ABC4
ABC4
 4 days ago

UPDATE: 5/28/22 11:08 a.m.

OREM, Utah ( ABC4 ) – At around 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning, officers with the Orem Police Dept. responded to the area of 800 S Orem Blvd. to a report of a car accident.

The suspect involved in the accident reportedly fled the scene toward the area of 1000 S 100 E.

Officers located the suspect, and shots were fired by the suspect as he was running toward a home, police say.

Officers responded by engaging the suspect with several shots.

The suspect reportedly ran into the home, which he does not live at, and barricaded himself inside.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47IPKj_0ftTZgwF00
    (Courtesy of Tracy Smith, ABC4)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SJgVj_0ftTZgwF00
    (Courtesy of Tracy Smith, ABC4)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xm383_0ftTZgwF00
    (Courtesy of Tracy Smith, ABC4)
Multiple stolen IDs, credit cards, drugs found after WVC chase

Officers were able to speak with the suspect, and negotiations with him were started.

The other occupants of the home were safely evacuated.

The suspect told officers he was injured and “peacefully gave up,” according to Orem Police.

Officers took the suspect into custody and transported him to the hospital with injuries.

All of the officers involved were uninjured, and the Utah County Officer Involved Critical Incident Team was called out to investigate the incident.

Orem Police is thanking all police agencies that responded to assist in the incident.

————————————————————————————————————————

ORIGINAL STORY: 5/28/22 10:01 a.m.

OREM, Utah ( ABC4 ) – Orem Police responded to “an incident” near 1000 South and Main St. Saturday morning.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area if possible.

What are the coolest coffee shops in Utah?

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

Missing Utah boy with health needs found safe

WEDNESDAY 6/1/22 8:50 a.m. SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Police say a missing 12-year-old boy from Kearns has now been found safe on Wednesday. The Unified Police Department Kearns Precinct says David Martinez, 12, was last seen in the Murray area on Tuesday night. The conditions of his discovery have not been released at this […]
KEARNS, UT
ABC4

Orem shootout suspect booked on attempted murder charges

OREM, Utah (ABC4) – A man who allegedly shot at a driver and child after he crashed a stolen car over the weekend was booked on 16 charges Tuesday. Gene Patrick Contreras, 35, allegedly walked away from a crash scene in Orem on Saturday morning around 7:34 a.m. As Contreras walked away from the scene, […]
OREM, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utah#Violent Crime#The Orem Police Dept#Orem Police
ABC4

Former Utah police officer allegedly threatened to kill supervisor

JUAB COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A former Utah police officer has been arrested on Monday after allegedly threatening to kill his former supervisor. The Utah County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the suspect, Jared Chuchran, 42, was a former officer with the Saratoga Springs Police Department.  Authorities say Chuchran allegedly threatened to kill his former supervisor, […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

Ogden man sent to prison for 2019 murder outside grocery store

OGDEN — An Ogden man was ordered Tuesday to spend the next decade in prison after pleading guilty to killing a man outside an Ogden grocery store in 2019. Everardo Guadarrama-Garcia, 26, was sentenced to a term of 15 years to life in prison for murder, a first-degree felony.
OGDEN, UT
ABC4

Utah County Attorney addresses cannibalism allegations

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah County Attorney, David Leavitt, will be holding a press conference on Wednesday, calling for the resignation of Utah County Sheriff, Mike Smith. “Mr. Leavitt will be calling for Utah County Sheriff, Mike Smith, to resign and for an investigation into his activities by the proper authorities for misuse […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Utah County Sheriff Mike Smith addresses allegations, calls for resignation

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – Utah County Sheriff Mike Smith is holding a press conference at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday in response to Utah County Attorney David Leavitt’s call for his resignation. On Wednesday, Leavitt held a press conference accusing Smith of “misuse of taxpayer and county resources.” During the conference, Leavitt addressed allegations that […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ABC4

SLC Search and Rescue use ATV to save lost hiker

SALT LAKE COUNTY – The Salt Lake County Search and Rescue Team (SLCOSAR) successfully executed two separate rescue missions yesterday evening.  SLCOSAR was first dispatched to Donut Falls in Big Cottonwood Canyon at 7:56 p.m. on reports of a hiker who had tried to climb up the falls but became stuck after realizing he could […]
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Utah woman arrested for allegedly biting off sister’s eye

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A woman has been arrested after allegedly biting off her sister’s eye during an argument in Salt Lake County. The Unified Police Department says the suspect is a 25-year-old woman. Police say the incident happened on May 27. When police arrived at the scene, they found the victim, the […]
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Weber County Sheriff’s Office investigating road rage incident with BB gun

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — The Weber County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a road rage incident Tuesday afternoon that reportedly involved a BB gun. According to Lt. Colby Ryan, of the Weber County Sheriff’s Office, authorities received a report of someone with a gunshot wound, in the area of 3500 West 4000 South at 3:55 p.m.
WEBER COUNTY, UT
ABC4

ABC4

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy