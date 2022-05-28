League of Legends Leak Reveals New Star Guardian Skin

Spy x Family has finally fully brought Yor Forger's young brother Yuri to the anime with the newest episode, and a look at their shared pasts together revealed why Yor is definitely sister of the year material! The Forger family has been growing closer and getting adjusted to their new shared lives together, but it seems like each of them will be coming across new challenges heading into the final episodes of its debut run. While Anya is focusing on making it through Eden Academy, Loid and Yor need to prove the legitimacy of their relationship to Yor's brother (who she didn't tell about their marriage).

