League of Legends Leak Reveals New Star Guardian Skin

WWE and A&E's partnership is set to not just continue but expand, as today A&E Network revealed that they are bringing back Biography: WWE Legend and debuting two new WWE series. They revealed 9 weeks of all-new programming as part of the announcement, starting with season 2 of WWE Legends, which will once again feature two-hour episodes that go behind the scenes of some of WWE's biggest legends, including The Undertaker, Goldberg, The Bella Twins, Lex Luger, Edge, Kurt Angle, Rey Mysterio, and D-Generation X. It will also include a look ta the first-ever WrestleMania, but those looking for something different will be happy to find out more about the new announcements, including WWE Rivals and WWE Smack Talk.
