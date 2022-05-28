ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

League of Legends Leak Reveals New Star Guardian Skin

By Tanner Dedmon
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeague of Legends appears to be getting another Star Guardian skin, though the recipient of this cosmetic may surprise players. The new skin is apparently going to Rell, a support champion who doesn't see a ton of play right now and only has one skin to her name. It was leaked...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

A&E and WWE Reveal Two New Series and Return of Biography: WWE Legends

WWE and A&E's partnership is set to not just continue but expand, as today A&E Network revealed that they are bringing back Biography: WWE Legend and debuting two new WWE series. They revealed 9 weeks of all-new programming as part of the announcement, starting with season 2 of WWE Legends, which will once again feature two-hour episodes that go behind the scenes of some of WWE's biggest legends, including The Undertaker, Goldberg, The Bella Twins, Lex Luger, Edge, Kurt Angle, Rey Mysterio, and D-Generation X. It will also include a look ta the first-ever WrestleMania, but those looking for something different will be happy to find out more about the new announcements, including WWE Rivals and WWE Smack Talk.
WWE
ComicBook

Spy x Family Reveals Why Yor Is Sister of the Year Material

Spy x Family has finally fully brought Yor Forger's young brother Yuri to the anime with the newest episode, and a look at their shared pasts together revealed why Yor is definitely sister of the year material! The Forger family has been growing closer and getting adjusted to their new shared lives together, but it seems like each of them will be coming across new challenges heading into the final episodes of its debut run. While Anya is focusing on making it through Eden Academy, Loid and Yor need to prove the legitimacy of their relationship to Yor's brother (who she didn't tell about their marriage).
COMICS
ComicBook

Pokemon Journeys Promo Teases Goh's Final Project Mew Mission: Watch

Pokemon Journeys is setting the stage for its grand finale, and the promo for the next episode of the series is teasing Goh's final mission to try and get onto the Project Mew team! The next generation of the Pokemon video games are fast approaching their release this Fall, and that means that the newest iteration of the anime has been setting up for its final climax as well. Ash Ketchum has his eyes set on taking on the Masters Eight in the upcoming final tournament in the World Coronation Series, and Goh has his sights set on getting onto the final Project Mew team.
COMICS
ComicBook

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Rumored to Feature Darth Maul

A new rumor has suggested that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the forthcoming sequel to Respawn Entertainment and EA's Fallen Order, could feature the iconic villain Darth Maul. At this point in time, many of the story details involving Jedi: Survivor are shrouded in mystery. Even though developers at Respawn have described the game as quite dark, we still don't know what to expect from its throughline narrative. Now, following the appearance of Darth Vader at the conclusion of Fallen Order, it sounds like Maul could be the next popular Star Wars baddie to show up in the sequel.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zoe
ComicBook

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: What Types Will the Legendary Pokemon Be?

As part of today's Pokemon Scarlet and Violet reveal, fans were introduced to two new Legendary Pokemon: Koraidon and Miraidon. As we've seen in every Pokemon generation since Gold and Silver, these Legendary Pokemon will also appear on the cover art for their respective game, with Koraidon on the cover of Scarlet and Miraidon on the cover of Violet. Unfortunately, no additional information has been revealed about them, including their types. However, a leak prior to today's reveal indicated that Scarlet's Legendary will be a Dragon/Fighting-type, while the Violet Legendary will be a Dragon/Electric-type. After seeing the actual designs, that seems pretty plausible!
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

AEW Fans Loved Seeing CM Punk Winning World Championship at Double or Nothing

AEW fans are definitely excited for CM Punk after winning the AEW World Championship at the main event of AEW Double or Nothing! The pay-per-view event was stacked with a major card and a ton of memorable moments, but fans were definitely most interested to see how the actual main event would shake out. Although there were many who had begun to criticize "Hangman" Adam Page's run with the AEW World Championship, there have been just as many who were now fully supporting the champion heading into the match against challenger CM Punk, who had since grown far too big to ignore.
WWE
ComicBook

Chainsaw Man Cosplay Blows it Up With Reze's Bomb Devil Form

One awesome Chainsaw Man cosplay is truly blowing it up with Reze the Bomb Devil! Although the original run of Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga series wrapped up in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine some time ago, it's still one of the most talked about franchises in recent memory. Helping keeping the love for the series alive is the fact that it is not really over either as Chainsaw Man is planning a full manga return with a Part 2 of the series, but also a full anime adaptation debut currently scheduled to hit some time later this year.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skins#Guardians#The League#Video Game#Star Guardian#Riot Games#Big Bad Bear
ComicBook

Update on WWE Legend's Battle With Cancer

Former WWE star Virgil announced last month that he was battling stage two colon cancer. Updates on the former Million Dollar Champion have been few and far between since then, though Jake "The Snake" Roberts did give an update on this week's DDP Snakepit after meeting with Virgil this past weekend.
WWE
ComicBook

Ms. Marvel Star Iman Vellani Reveals Which Surprising MCU Actor Gave Her Advice

Kamala Khan may aspire to be Captain Marvel, but Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani had another superhero role model when joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the Marvel Studios series premiering June 8 on Disney+, the Pakistan-born Canadian actor plays Kamala Khan, a 16-year-old Pakistani American and Avengers fangirl from Jersey City who gets super-powers like her hero Carol Danvers (Captain Marvel's Brie Larson). Vellani next stars opposite Larson and WandaVision's Teyonah Parris in 2023's The Marvels, but in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she revealed another MCU star who helped her navigate Marvel fame: Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Former AEW Champion Makes Grand Return at Dynamite

AEW Dynamite was action-packed from the beginning, and after an appearance by a New Japan star and one outstanding promo from MJF, it was time for Johnny Elite's open challenge. Fans are always hoping for a surprise on Dynamite, but they weren't expecting to see a former AEW Champion make his long-awaited return here. That's what happened though, as answering Johnny Elite's challenge was none other than The Redeemer himself Miro, and a quick video played before the fan-favorite star came down to the ring.
WWE
ComicBook

William Regal Names Three AEW Stars He Wanted to Sign to NXT Before the NXT 2.0 Reboot

WWE's new recruitment strategy and NXT 2.0 reboot that took place last year resulted in the company going after a much different type of talent to fill the WWE Performance Center. Whereas the prime years of the Black & Gold Era of NXT placed a heavy emphasis on wrestlers who had already sharpened their craft in other promotions, the new direction placed a heavier emphasis on former (and current) collegiate athletes who could be molded exclusively by the Performance Center system. There are still some exceptions (see former Ring of Honor Women's Champion Rok-C, now Roxanne Perez), but this also meant WWE turned down the idea of signing a few young standouts on the independent wrestling scene.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
League of Legends
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
ComicBook

Here Are Anime's Best Transformations as Voted by Fans

In the world of anime, no one does transformations better than shonen series. The demographic caters to readers who love nothing more than action, so you can see why power boosts are par for the course. But of course, there are some transformations that stand out compared to the rest.
COMICS
ComicBook

James Gunn Debunks Major Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Rumor About Daniela Melchior's Character

In no shape, way, or form is Daniela Melchior playing Moondragon in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. That is, of course, according to Guardians helmer James Gunn. Wednesday, the filmmaker confirmed that The Suicide Squad star would be appearing in the picture, following it up again by confirming that she is not playing the fan-favorite cosmic daughter of one Drax the Destroyer.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Mad Max: Furiosa Star Chris Hemsworth Announces Production Has Begun on Fury Road Prequel

The Mad Max: Fury Road prequel Mad Max: Furiosa has officially begun filming. On Wednesday, star Chris Hemsworth took to Twitter to share a look at the film's slate, indicating that production on the project has begun. Hemsworth captioned the photo "A new journey in the Mad Max saga begins." Hemsworth will star as the film's villain alongside Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen's Gambit, The New Mutants) in the titular role. George Miller will be returning to direct and write the project. Production on the film is expected to occur in New South Wales, Australia.
MOVIES
ComicBook

AEW Fans Are Comparing MJF's Dynamite Promo to CM Punk's Pipe Bomb

Maxwell Jacob Friedman grew up as a huge fan of CM Punk. On Wednesday night, he took his shot at recreating one of his childhood idol's most iconic moments. It has been no secret that there have been issues between MJF and AEW, specifically Tony Khan. There is still plenty of debate to be had about just how much of the situation is a work, but there's no denying that MJF took the opportunity to cut one of the best promos in the company's history.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ComicBook

James Gunn Warns Followers of "Bullshit" Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Casting Scam

If you're an aspiring actor hoping to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe thanks to a Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 casting call you saw online this week, you may want to exercise some caution. Tuesday, Guardians helmer James Gunn called out a "bullsh-t" scam of a website posing as a casting agency. In fact, Gunn even shared the screenshot of an advertisement he saw of the faux agency actively promoting their abilities to get people cast on the third Guardians flick, even though principal photography is long over.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Teases Fan-Favorite Jedi From Clone Wars

Master Yoda and Obi-Wan Kenobi weren't the only Jedi to survive the terrifying Order 66. Several Jedi went into hiding after the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, including Fallen Order lead character Cal Kestis. In Wednesday's episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+, one of those surviving Jedi was mentioned, and it was a name that many Star Wars fans are probably familiar with: Quinlan Vos.
MOVIES
ComicBook

AEW's Next Blood and Guts Match Officially Confirmed

AEW's second Blood and Guts match will officially take place on the June 29 episode of AEW Dynamite at the Littel Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. The match will see the Jericho Appreciation Society take on Eddie Kingston, Santana, Ortiz and the Blackpool Combat Club's Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson. The 10 men competed in the wildly violent Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing this past Sunday with JAS pulling out the win. Kingston and William Regal interrupted a victory promo from Chris Jericho on this week's Dynamite, but the heels initially turned down the challenge.
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: Hiroshi Tanahashi challenges CM Punk for Forbidden Door

Go Ace … all the way to a match with CM Punk at Forbidden Door. It looks like New Japan’s Ace, Hiroshi Tanahashi, will be the one to test the mettle of new AEW World Champion Punk at the collaborative Forbidden Door pay-per-view later this month in Chicago. Punk, who won the title from Hangman Adam Page at Double or Nothing last Sunday, teamed up with FTR for a trios victory over Max Caster and the Gunn Club on this week’s episode of Dynamite. Afterward, he told the fans in Los Angeles that he still needed to learn and improve, even as...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy