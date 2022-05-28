ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Tottenham demand £17m transfer fee for Giovani Lo Celso with Villarreal interested in making loan deal permanent

By Tony Robertson
 4 days ago

GIOVANI LO CELSO is set to make his Villarreal switch from Tottenham permanent this summer, according to reports.

Lo Celso has impressed while on loan in Spain, and Unai Emery would like to bring the midfielder to the club on a permanent basis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bGYZR_0ftTZXwa00
Lo Celso played the full 90 on both legs against Liverpool in the Champions League Credit: Alamy

Tottenham brought the Argentine in January 2020 for £45million but his career in North London never really got going.

And, according to Fabrizio Romano Spurs are prepared to take a whopping £28m loss on him to shift him out of the club.

The 26-year-old found his transition to the Premier League difficult, with a high turnover of managers at the club certainly not helping him to settle and cement a place in the North London sides team.

In 22 appearances for Villarreal this season, he has scored and assisted just once, but his overall contribution asides from goals and assists have been main worth to Emery's team.

Similarly, Lo Celso had only scored and assisted once for Spurs this season before Antonio Conte sanctioned a loan move to the Yellow Submarine for him.

In Lo Celso's absence Spurs went on to claim a spot in the top four, thanks in large part to an emphatic 3-0 victory over Arsenal towards the end of the season.

Meanwhile, Villarreal managed to rock the apple cart by defeating European heavyweights Bayern Munich and making it to the semi-finals of the Champions League against Liverpool.

Emery's side produced a stellar opening 45 minutes in the second leg at home, netting twice to level the aggregate score.

But it wasn't to be as Liverpool showed their quality to earn a spot in their third final in five years against Real Madrid.

Overall Lo Celso has made 84 appearances for Spurs, scoring eight goals and registering six assists.

