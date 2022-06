Mayfield Heights City Council has approved the final site plan for a new community center that will cost upwards of $34 million, with construction beginning soon. The special meeting took place on May 27, to discuss the new city Aquatic and Community Center that will be built at 6306 Marsol Road. The building will be one story with 33,500 square feet and will include new equipment, technology and water facilities.

