VTA mourns souls lost in 2021 mass shooting as several families file lawsuits over tragedy

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Police activity at the BART station at Balboa Park Tuesday morning caused delays in both directions, according to BART officials. BART tweeted at 10:26 a.m. that service has stopped between 24th St. Mission and Daly City , Millbrae, Daly City and East Bay directions due to police activity. Minutes later, they reiterated that the activity was at Balboa Park. BART has coordinated with Muni to provide trains to commuters needing to get to or around Balboa Park. "For riders traveling to SFO currently, we recommend BART to 24th St Mission (where train will be turned), take the @sfmta_muni bus 14 to Daly City and take BART from Daly City to SFO," BART tweeted. At 11:03 a.m., BART tweeted that the Balboa Park station reopened, but there were still major delays on San Francisco Line in the East Bay, SFO, Millbrae and Daly City directions.This story will be updated.

DALY CITY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO