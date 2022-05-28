ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

VTA mourns souls lost in 2021 mass shooting as several families file lawsuits over tragedy

By Eli Walsh, Bay City News Foundation
 4 days ago
SOUTH BAY OFFICIALS this week mourned the one-year anniversary of the shooting at the Valley Transportation Authority’s San Jose maintenance yard that left nine VTA employees dead. On the same day, eight of the families affected filed a lawsuit against VTA, Santa Clara County, the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office and...

ABOUT

Bay City News Service journalists work around the clock to report on breaking news, traffic, weather, disasters, public events, crime, courts, government decisions, newsmakers and the local issues that matter to the San Francisco Bay Area’s nearly 8 million residents. The company is independent and locally-owned, supported by subscribers.

 http://www.baycitynews.com/

