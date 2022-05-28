ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

‘She’s the Queen of Cannes:’ Law Roach on Bella Hadid’s Vintage-Filled Cannes Looks

By Leigh Nordstrom
WWD
WWD
 4 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Cannes is of course filled with actors dressed to the nines promoting their films, but the red carpets are also synonymous with supermodels bringing major glamour to the festival. Bella Hadid was the model not to miss this Cannes , turning up in a series of archival gowns drawn from memorable collections throughout the Eighties and Nineties. First she wowed in a black strapless gown designed by Gianni Versace for his spring-summer 1987 collection, setting the internet ablaze. She followed that up with a Donatella Versace fall 2001 gown, a Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel 1986 one and a white longsleeved Tom Ford for Gucci gown.

Behind each moment was Law Roach, who first dressed Hadid a few months ago for the Prince’s Trust gala before they set off to Cannes.

More from WWD

“Our love for archive and vintage brought us together, and we thought it would be cool to focus on that [at Cannes],” Roach said over the phone from the airport, fresh off a flight. “It’s such a trend right now and I love seeing it because I just think that clothes should have more than one life. I don’t think they should sit in a closet somewhere. There are so many beautiful, spectacular things that were created years and years ago and I just think that they deserve a new life.

“We talked about that and I think she wanted to feel different from last year,” he continued. “I think she solidified herself as the queen of Cannes last season in the Schiaparelli and the Gaultier and I think she wanted to be a little bit more subtle this time around. The clothes speak for themselves, right?”

The Gianni Versace gown was Roach’s favorite of the mix, and it came courtesy of Donatella Versace opening the Versace archives to him. She sent 10 to 15 options for him complete with all the dress’ information and history, and six dresses were then selected to travel to Cannes, along with an alterations team.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Law Roach (@luxurylaw)

“Being able to touch those clothes is really spectacular,” Roach said.

Of the Gianni gown, he said everyone got emotional when Hadid first tried it on.

“It was Gianni’s Versace. Bella and I were a little [emotional]- she’s such a student of fashion and she has so much respect for it, and she just wanted to make Gianni proud,” Roach said. “The team, people were really emotional about that look. That’s what fashion is: it has the power to evoke emotions from us and take us somewhere else.”

The Lagerfeld dress, complete with puffy sleeves and mega volume in the skirt, was a big turn in another direction.

“It’s early Karl. It’s fall ‘86. You don’t really get to touch those type of clothes that often,” Roach says. “The ‘80s were about opulence and success, and those sleeves just read that. You can tell that Karl designed that collection with Coco in mind.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Law Roach (@luxurylaw)

Overall, their objective was to make Hadid into a true screen siren through fashion.

“It was more of an emotion. She wanted to feel like a movie star from another era, and it was about that story of who that girl was that night.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Law Roach (@luxurylaw)

Best of WWD

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Vilebrequin and Palm Angels Reunite for Swimwear Capsule

Click here to read the full article. Palm Angels and Vilebrequin have teamed again for their second swimwear collaboration, launching on Tuesday. The capsule collection consists of patterned and solid colored shorts, bearing both brands’ logos. While the solid color styles are available in classic black, Neptune blue and Soleil yellow, the patterned styles come in camouflage and animal patterns, a tropical sunset, Art Deco-inspired motifs, and a teddy bear pattern with paisley designs.More from WWDPalm Angels RTW Fall 2022Palm Angels X Missoni CollectionFront Row at Palm Angels RTW Fall 2020 The two brands first tied up for summer 2021, offering a...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

La Dolce Vita Is Back: How Rome’s Via Veneto Is Regaining Its Allure

Click here to read the full article. Walking along Via Veneto in Rome, one is mesmerized by the grandeur of the avenue, with its wide sidewalks, gigantic buildings that were once luxury hotels, the tall trees that line the road. It’s been known as Rome’s Champs-Élysées or the equivalent of Italy’s Fifth Avenue. The street was catapulted to fame by Federico Fellini’s iconic film “La Dolce Vita,” which immortalized a life of all-Italian indulgence, made up of endless aperitifs at Harry’s Bar and secret parties in the most luxurious hotels. But after its peak period, Via Veneto unfortunately became one of...
LIFESTYLE
WWD

Levi Strauss Ramps Up With Five-year Plan, $10B in Sights

Click here to read the full article. The $10 billion mark is coming into focus at Levi Strauss & Co., where Chip Bergh, president and chief executive officer, has developed a five-year plan looking to power through any economic troubles in the landscape while ramping up growth in denim and beyond.  “We wanted to emerge from the pandemic stronger and I can say definitively that we are a stronger company today than we were before the pandemic, then at the time of the IPO [in 2019],” Bergh told WWD ahead of the company’s investor day in New York on Wednesday. “You...
BUSINESS
Harper's Bazaar

Anne Hathaway's Entirely Hot Pink Outfit Will Go Down in Cannes Fashion History

Anne Hathaway's debut at the Cannes Film Festival has received the Valentino treatment. The Oscar-winning actress is now the latest celebrity to wear the Italian house's signature shade of saturated hot pink, an explosive hue first unveiled on the fall/winter 2022 runway by creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli. Dubbed "Valentino Pink PP" by the Pantone color specialists who developed it, the electric fuchsia color doused 40 different looks in the collection and has since been worn by stars like Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, and Nicola Peltz.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Ford
Person
Donatella Versace
Person
Bella Hadid
Person
Karl Lagerfeld
Person
Coco Chanel
Person
Gianni Versace
Page Six

Julia Roberts dazzles in 100-carat yellow diamond at Cannes Film Festival 2022

Just call her Erin Rock-ovich. Julia Roberts hit the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival 2022 premiere of “Armageddon Time” Thursday wearing a truly jaw-dropping piece of jewelry. The Oscar winner’s Chopard necklace features a rare yellow diamond “weighing over 100 carats” at its center, according to the brand, as well as 54.67 additional carats of pear-shaped and cushion-cut diamonds making up the rest of the bauble. Designed by Chopard Co-President Caroline Scheufele and set in Fairmined-certified ethical 18k white and yellow gold, the necklace — like the similarly sized yellow Tiffany Diamond made famous by Audrey Hepburn in 1961, and later by...
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

Princess Diana’s twin nieces stun at the Cannes Film Festival

Princess Diana ’s stylish nieces were each other’s wingwoman at the screening of Top Gun: Maverick in Cannes. Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer exuded glamour as they hit the red carpet on Wednesday, May 18. RELATED: Tom Cruise appears in Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration The siblings,...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#Chanel#Cannes Inside Chanel#Cannes Party Inside
Daily Mail

Jane Fonda, 84, looks fabulous as she graces the cover of Glamour magazine - 60 YEARS after first appearing as she talks Katharine Hepburn's dislike of her and reaching her 'final act' in life

Jane Fonda looked nothing short of sensational as she graced the May cover of Glamour magazine - over sixty years since she first appeared. The screen icon, 84, first posed on the magazine's front cover in 1959 when she was a 21-year-old model, months before embarking on her movie career.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Tom Cruise's Changing Face Over The Years Sparks Plastic Surgery Buzz: See Photos Of His Transformation

When it comes to plastic surgery in Hollywood, most of us immediately think of stars like the Kardashians or the women part of the Real Housewives franchise — but plenty of famous men have had their appearance altered over the years as well.One of the most notable is Tom Cruise, whose face seems to change every now and then, though, according to The Sun, he told Playboy magazine in 2012 that he hasn't ever gone under the knife and "never would."That being said, a photo is worth a thousand words, so check out the actor's transformation below!1986The heartthrob sent pulses...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Mail

Tom Cruise is dapper in a classic black tuxedo while co-star Jennifer Connelly looks flawless in a chic metallic gown as they arrive at the Top Gun: Maverick screening before actor wins an honorary Palme d’Or award during Cannes Film Festival

Leading man Tom Cruise and his co-star Jennifer Connelly dressed to impress on Wednesday as they arrived at the star-studded premiere of their film Top Gun: Maverick premiere at the Palais des Festivals during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival. The actor, 59, who reprised his famous role as LT...
Variety

Johnny Depp to Return as Jack Sparrow? ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Producer Says ‘Not at This Point’

Click here to read the full article. “Pirates of the Caribbean” producer Jerry Bruckheimer reminded fans in a recent interview with The Sunday Times that the future of his Disney mega-franchise does not currently include Johnny Depp. The actor appeared as Jack Sparrow in all five “Pirates of the Caribbean,” earning an Oscar nomination for “Curse of the Black Pearl.” The most recent “Pirates” movie, “Dead Men Tell No Tales,” was released in 2017. Bruckheimer said two “Pirates” scripts are currently in development, but neither include Depp’s former franchise mainstay. “Yes. We’re talking to Margot Robbie. We are developing two Pirates...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Eva Longoria Rocks Insanely Sexy High Slit Dress To Cannes amfAR Gala: Photo

Eva Longoria has stolen the red carpet once again! This time, it’s at the Cannes Film Festival charity amfAR Gala. The 47-year-old actress stunned in a floor-length, one-shoulder black gown that featured a super high and wide slit that showed off her toned left leg. It also featured a cutout design that spanned the middle of her chest to slightly above her left hip. She paired the gorgeous dress with black and silver sparkling heels and dangling diamond earrings. She completed her look with a sophisticated ponytail.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kate Middleton Stuns In Coral Coat Dress Hosting Buckingham Palace Garden Party

Kate Middleton, 40, turned heads in a gorgeous look at Buckingham Palace! The Duchess of Cambridge opted for a coral coat dress by New Zealand designer Emilia Wickstead for a glamorous garden soiree, held on the royal grounds on Wednesday, May 18. She paired the look with a matching fascinator, along with a vintage floral clutch and a pair of blush pink pumps by Emmy London. Kate has been a longtime fan of Wickstead dresses, having also sported similar styles in blue, green and yellow at various events over the years.
WORLD
Rolling Stone

Tove Lo Falls in Love With a Robot in Retrofuturistic ‘No One Dies From Love’ Video

Click here to read the full article. Tove Lo is saying goodbye to Sunshine Kitty as she enters a new era for her music. On Tuesday, the pop princess gave fans a taste of her forthcoming album as she released the music video for her single “No One Dies from Love,” which follows Tove as she falls in love with a robot. Yup. The Alaska-directed visual follows Tove Lo — a famous movie star in the video — as she navigates a dystopian, retrofuturistic world after she orders a robot, named Annie 3000. The video is spliced with Tove dancing to...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

WWD

26K+
Followers
23K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy